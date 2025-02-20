Sonic the Hedgehog Sale Cuts Prices on Sonic X Shadow and More

Deals are rolling around at the speed of sound on Steam. The Sonic the Hedgehog franchise has been around for decades, having brought some of the most iconic characters like Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails to gamers across the world since 1991. The blue blur brought in big box office numbers with Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and will bring an all-new gaming experience with Sonic Racing: Crossworlds in the future, which is a testament to SEGA’s admiration for the beloved franchise. With this, Steam has announced a Sonic the Hedgehog Franchise Sale with featured deals on Sonic X Shadow Generations, Sonic Frontiers, and Sonic Superstars among many others.

The sale caters to all corners of the Sonic franchise, from digging deep into the classic Dreamcast titles like Sonic Adventure DX: Director’s Cut as well as fairly recent mainline installments such as Sonic Forces. The deals range from 25-75% off, which is a pretty good deal considering the few titles are quite popular among Sonic fans. For those who want to play the new Sonic X Shadow Generations game, which was released in October, the game is currently 25% off, lowering the price to $37.49. Take a look at the other selected titles for the Sonic the Hedgehog Franchise sale down below:

Sonic Frontiers Brings SOnic into the Open-world exploration scene, which has never been done before in previous games.

Sonic Superstars – $17.99

Sonic Frontiers – $17.99

Sonic the Hedgehog: Ultimate Bundle – $72.11

Sonic the Hedgehog: Legacy Bundle – $31.53

Sonic Adventure 2 – $4.99

Sonic All-Star Racing Transformed Collection – $4.99

Sonic Forces – $9.99

Team Sonic Racing – $9.99

Among the roster of games, the Sonic the Hedgehog: Ultimate Bundle is the best value, considering the collection features most of the titles mentioned above and the Sonic Generations Collection, which isn’t part of the franchise sale. For those who want to play the nostalgic-filled Sonic games then Sonic X Shadow Generations is your best bet. The game has sold over 2 million copies worldwide and was critically well-received by both fans and critics alike for its refreshing take on Shadow, which was created in celebration of SEGA’s Year of the Shadow event.

Another great title to come from this sale is Sonic Frontiers, which brings our beloved blue blur into an open-world environment, which hasn’t been seen before in previous entries. The 3D platformer brings Sonic to an ancient island filled with powerful enemies and mysterious characters. While Sonic will cross paths with former friends from the franchise, this adventure marks a new path for the mainline series, as the traditional platformer takes on a larger scale. Continuing to bring high-speed action-platforming challenges and puzzle-solving, this addition to the Sonic roster has been met with mixed reviews from fans but has grown less problematic since its release in 2022.

While the franchise has had its ups and downs, a vast majority of these titles are well-respected within the gaming community, with Sonic Adventure 2 being hailed as one of the greatest video games of all time, there is no better time to get in your running shoes and dash your way to these sales.