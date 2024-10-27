Sonic x Shadow Generations Is Already Seeing Big Success

Sonic x Shadow Generations was just released a few days ago, but it seems Sega is already pretty happy with the game’s performance. In a post on the official Sonic the Hedgehog X/Twitter account, the company revealed that more than 1 million copies have already been sold. It’s still early, and it’s possible sales for the game could taper off, but there’s reason to assume this one might have legs. Reviews for Sonic x Shadow Generations have been very positive, and Sega included a graphic showcasing some of the higher scores the game has received.

There are a number of potential reasons for the game’s success beyond the positive review scores. The original version of Sonic Generations was very well-received upon its release, earning a spot on ComicBook’s list of the best Sonic video games. While Sonic Generations has been playable on Steam and Xbox, it has been unavailable on PlayStation and Switch, making it a strong candidate for the remaster treatment. The addition of a second game centered on Shadow the Hedgehog was a smart way to get fans on board, and it helps that a lot of the praise for this package has centered around Shadow Generations. With Shadow set to play a major role in the live-action Sonic the Hedgehog 3, fans might be eager for content centered around the character.

The first two Sonic movies have been hugely successful at the box office, and it stands to reason that fans of all ages are excited for the next film in the series. If Sonic the Hedgehog 3 proves equally successful, it could spur additional sales for the game, especially as the holidays approach. Sega seems to be banking on just that, as DLC for Sonic x Shadow Generations will be released on December 12th, shortly before the movie arrives in theaters on December 20th. That DLC will not only feature content based on Sonic the Hedgehog 3, but it will also feature voice work by Shadow the Hedgehog’s big screen actor Keanu Reeves.

Sega can hardly be blamed for the early victory lap on Sonic x Shadow Generations. Sonic Superstars was something of a flop last year, with Sega referring to sales as “sluggish” during the 2023 holiday season. The company was likely hungry for a win, and the positive news might get even more people to take notice of the new game. It remains to be seen what games will prove to be the biggest during the 2024 holiday season, but Sonic x Shadow Generations seems like it will have a lot of crossover appeal with both older fans and younger ones. Hopefully Sega will have more to say about the game’s performance over the coming weeks.

