Big Sonic the Hedgehog Announcements and Reveals Coming Next Month

March will once again be early Christmas for Sonic fans, as Sega has announced that it once again will be attending SXSW with a panel full of some Sonic goodnees.

As you may know, a Sonic the Hedgehog panel has been a mainstay at SXSW, as Sega has used the panel to unload news related to the little blue hedgehog. In recent years, a new Team Sonic Racing, Sonic Mania Plus, and more have been revealed or first teased during said panel. And so it’s safe to presume more similarly important Sonic news will be shared at this year’s panel.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sega provides the following bit about the panel dubbed “Gotta Go Fast: The Official Sonic the Hedgehog Panel:”

“Sonic the Hedgehog is back at SXSW! Join special guests from SEGA and Sonic Team as they talk about the latest for the blue blur and his next steps for 2019 and beyond. There’s almost always a special announcement or two to be had, so be sure to purchase your wristband to SXSW Gaming to make sure you’re there to hear it first – no spoilers here!”

The panel is poised to take place on March 16 between 1 and 2 PM, and as you can see, Sonic fans won’t want to miss it. In the meanwhile, fans of the IP have been using Twitter to reveal what they hope the panel shows:

I hope it’s Sonic Forces 2 — Gunvolt (@Armed_BlueGV) February 5, 2019

I wanna see that live action Sonic. — Jccaesar (@FierceJccaesar) February 5, 2019

What I want: SA1 & 2 remakes. Or SA3.

What will likely happen: Forces 2 or aome gimmicky game no-one asked for. — Pancho A. Ovies (@PAOerfulone10) February 5, 2019

I’ll always hope for Heroes 2 — TheNCSmaster #TheYearofGoldenSun (@TheNCSmaster) February 6, 2019

Of course, there’s probably a good chance we will see the live action Sonic movie in all of its terrifying glory. But there’s also almost certainly going to be some Sonic gaming announcement. But what it could be, is anyone’s best guess. I’d like to see something entirely brand-new, but it’s more probable we will get some remake or remaster or re-release that dips into the hedgehog’s nostalgic past.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. What do you want to see from the panel?

Source: SXSW Gaming via Nintendo Everything