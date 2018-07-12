Sonic the Hedgehog’s Toaster Is Officially Happening

Why have normal toast when you can have toast with Sonic the Hedgehog‘s face on it?!

A while ago, Sega introduced a funding initiative to make an official toaster featuring its speedy little hero, but noted that the toaster wouldn’t be manufactured unless 1,000 orders were placed by the deadline, July 12. Well, good news — it’s been met!

Over 1,400 orders for the toaster have been placed, meaning that we’ll be getting the ability to burn Sonic’s face into burned bread this October! And what’s more, it’s not too late for you to place an order for this innovative little item, especially if you’re a fan of a speedy breakfast.

The toaster is selling for $34.95, which isn’t too bad a price at all. Here’s the official item description from the product page:

“Are you tired of the same old toast? Do you find yourself constantly on the go and need a quick breakfast before you head out to collect those rings? Well, do we have the toaster for you! This SEGA Shop exclusive Sonic Toaster burns Sonic’s face onto your piece of toast every morning. We need to sell 1000 toasters to make this happen, so make sure to pick one up and tell your friends about this amazing, limited edition toaster! If we reach our goal, the toasters will ship 10/1/2018.

This toaster is made of stainless steel with 2 slots that toasts an image of Sonic on one side of each piece of toast. The voltage is a standard 120v US plug.

Gotta Toast Fast!”

It looks like the item is set to ship worldwide, so no matter where you’re showing your Sonic love, you can celebrate with this collector’s item. Buy them with the new Sonic the Hedgehog shoes — and a copy of Sonic Mania Plus — and show your love in the best way possible!

While you’re at it, check out more of the Sonic the Hedgehog goods that are on sale over at the Sega shop! These include a variety of Sonic Mania items, including t-shirts and more!

Now then…can we get a Sonic the Hedgehog fridge made? With an ice machine that, ahem, runs all night?