Sonic the Hedgehog Opens to $100 Million Worldwide

The Sonic the Hedgehog movie, once thought to crash and burn by many after the reveal of its initial trailer, appears to be a hit. The fact that it released on Valentine’s Day and has the benefit of the long Presidents’ Day weekend certainly hasn’t hurt, and new box office numbers and estimates put the video game adaptation at opening to over $100 million worldwide this weekend. That’s what you might call an unqualified success.

More specifically, current estimates from Boxoffice Pro put the movie at a $57 million three-day weekend total here, with a $43 million opening weekend internationally. (There’s also a $68 million four-day weekend estimate in North America thanks, once imagines to the aforementioned holiday weekend.) Again, these are estimates, but given how the movie’s been tracking, they are estimates worth believing in. We will officially see how everything shakes out early next week. There’s always the possibility that the movie just doesn’t have staying power, but that doesn’t take away from the fact that it appears to be on course for a record-breaking weekend for video game adaptations.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Have you had a chance to see the Sonic the Hedgehog movie yet? If so, what did you like about the movie? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Here’s how Paramount Pictures describes the film:

“Based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. The family-friendly film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.”

Sonic the Hedgehog is now in theaters. The film stars Ben Schwartz as the voice of the eponymous hedgehog, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, a police officer that befriends Sonic, and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, the franchise’s classic villain and scientist. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the film right here.