Sonic x Shadow Generations Teasing Fourth Playable Character

When Sonic Generations originally released back in 2011, the game featured two playable characters: Classic Sonic and Modern Sonic. That game is getting remastered later this year as Sonic x Shadow Generations, which will also include an exclusive side story where Shadow the Hedgehog will be a playable character. An official website for the game has launched in Japan, and one section features the playable characters from the Sonic section, while the other focuses on the Shadow section. Interestingly enough, the Shadow section has a place for a second playable character. The screen is gray, and the language underneath simply reads “coming soon…”

At this time, it’s really hard to guess who the second character could be. Shadow doesn’t have a “Classic” version; the character didn’t appear until Sonic Adventure 2 on Dreamcast, which Sega considers the “Modern” era. In fact, Sega went out of its way to come up with a workaround for Sonic Superstars, adding a skin for Sonic based on Shadow since the character couldn’t appear. It’s possible Sega has relented and created a Classic version for use in Sonic x Shadow Generations and in future 2D games, but there’s no way of knowing for sure. It’s also possible it could be a different character entirely.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One possibility is Rouge the Bat. The character made her debut alongside Shadow in Sonic Adventure 2, and found herself allied with him in that game, as well as Sonic Heroes. A lot of Sonic fans would be happy to see Rouge made playable, as the character has become a major player in the Sonic franchise over the last two decades.

Whoever Sega is planning to reveal as a fourth playable character, we probably won’t have to wait too long before we get an announcement. Sonic x Shadow Generations is set to be released on October 25th, and Sega has started to build hype for the game. Yesterday saw a new skin revealed, and this weekend will see the release of an animated short based on the game. Sega has clearly started up the hype cycle, and we should learn a lot more over the next few months.

Who do you want to see as the fourth playable character in Sonic x Shadow Generations? Do you think Shadow will get a Classic version? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!

[H/T: Tails’ Channel]