Sonic x Shadow Generations Reveals How to Get a Free Sega Saturn Skin

Sonic x Shadow Generations is set to release later this year, and when it does, players will get taken on a journey through the past adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog. The original version of Sonic Generations already featured a plethora of callbacks to past Sonic games, and it seems the new version will offer even more. Today, Sega revealed a DLC skin based on Sonic’s appearance in Sonic Jam, which marked the character’s first appearance in 3D (pre-dating Sonic Adventure by about a year). The skin will be offered for free to those that subscribe to emails from Sega.

Readers interested in claiming the free Sonic Jam skin can subscribe right here. Fans must subscribe by November 1st to receive the code. An image of the skin can be found below.

Sonic Jam was originally released on the Sega Saturn. The game was mostly a compilation featuring the earliest games in the series, similar to Sonic Origins. However, the game also featured an interactive 3D area called Sonic World, where players could access things like old advertisements. The new skin for Sonic x Shadow Generations replicates Sonic’s appearance in that game, acting as a fun throwback to an oft-forgotten era. Since Sonic Jam isn’t one of the many Sonic games already referenced in Sonic Generations, it’s a smart way of paying tribute to the Saturn era.

It will be interesting to see what other Sonic skins are released for Sonic x Shadow Generations. Skins weren’t a thing in the original game, but they did play a part in last year’s Sonic Superstars. As such, it’s possible we could see similar skins in this game, such as that game’s Santa Sonic skin, or the LEGO Sonic skin. It’s also possible we could see references to other Sonic games, but it’s hard to say which ones. Judging by this skin alone, Sega seems to be looking for ways to creatively pull from its back catalog, so we could see some obscure choices. Thankfully, we won’t have to wait long to see what’s next, as Sonic x Shadow Generations will be released on October 25th.

