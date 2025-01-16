Sons of the Forest Gets First Major Update in Nearly a Year

A popular survival game continues to survive the wilderness of the gaming industry. The open-world co-op title Sons of the Forest has announced their newest major update for the 2024 title, which marks the first main update for the game since its release last February. While the multiplayer game has gotten smaller Hotfix updates in the later months of 2024, this is the first patch to come in half a year. Sons of the Forest follows you (and a team of other survivors) as they embark on a journey through a cannibal-infested remote island to find a missing millionaire.
In the latest patch on Steam, players will be introduced to three new raft structures, a new mooring structure, and new buildable holders for the KnightV and the hang glider. The indie team over at Endnight Games has also added Steam Game Recording support and a hidden clothing item, which will provide players (and streamers) with some new things to sink their teeth into (not in a cannibalistic way).
Here is what you can expect from the latest major update for Sons of the Forest:
Features
- 3 new raft structures
- New mooring structure
- Added knightV and glider holder structures
- Added drawn defensive wall structures
- Added Steam Game Recording support
- Secret player findable outfit added.
Improvements
- Crossbow, compound bow, crafted bow, shotgun and slingshot aiming improved
- Improved arrow path to match trajectory when shooting bows
- Skip place animation option now applies when adding logs to ghost structures
- Added ability to revive players when dying while swimming in multiplayer
- Player will enter the water death state if they died out of water and then fell into water
- Kelvin now has a faster swim animation which he will use most of the time
- Kelvin and Virginia can now pull themselves up out of water at edges with collision within reach
- When swimming Kelvin will now swim towards the player he is following
- Kelvin now has blood and wetness support on all his outfits instead of just the default
- Built structures will now only register a single hit for scatter shots (eg. buckshots)
- Golf cart batteries can now be added to shelves
- Extended world bounds to allow for more area to use rafts
- Increased network audio events location accuracy
- Motion blur overall quality improved
- Improved look of ghost structures when intersecting with camera
- Optimized drying racks and fire physics rigs to be more performant
- Some collider optimization for Firewood, Bone Chair, Bone Chandelier, Stick Chair, Bone Storage, Firewood Storage, Log Storage, Rock Storage, Stick Storage, Hunting Shelter, Leg Lamp, Mannequin, Planter, Rain Catcher, Repel Shrine, Arrow Storage, Weapon Racks
- Optimized physics colliders for items when added to Log storage, stone storage and firewood storage
- Grab bag UI prompt layout improved
- Improved ranged weapon calculations to make sure impacts are detected when starting inside a collider
- Throwing a dead body into water will now create splash and ripple particles
- Shooting tree vines with bows and guns will now break the vines
Fixes
- Fixed fire effect sometimes appearing in air when lighting a dead body on fire
- Fixed bug in rebinding menu when in Portuguese language
- Fixed ocean water displacement calculation when not in waves
- Fixed collecting a rabbit from hutch or cage as multiplayer client not working when already holding a live rabbit
- Fixed a bug with tactical axe where the neutral attack poses had the spine rotated upwards too far causing jerky transitions back to idle
- Fixed look of Silver burweed when on fire
- The player will no longer be cold or freeze in hell cave
- Unified rock collider setup across rock pickup variations
- Fixed audio on flares not following transforms when thrown
- Fixed some errors on ocean when quitting to title
- Fixed a rare case of memory corruption that could lead to possible crashes
- Fixed projectile path when using laser sight equipped weapons
- Fixed fps affected accuracy on tactical bow
- Fixed enemies visibility on clients when host is in Timmy hallway cutscene
- Fixed Puffy rendering not disabling as intended in cutscenes or in MP when far away from local player
- Fixed issue where a muddy could enter bad state during jump/climb if the tree is damaged
- Fixed throwing dead female cannibal sometimes getting glitchy ragdoll leg position/movement
- Fixed the left and right hand animations getting out of sync when getting hit while reloading after putting away a left hand item beforehand
- Increased texture resolution of keycards
- Moved bunker volume translation higher to fix fog transition in utility bunkers
- Fixed dead workers eyes outside food bunker
- Fixed missing tutorial when Pufftons cutscene ends
- Made sure sleep icon updates when sleep is blocked
- Optimized fire effect on network players
- Fixed one coffin not being fully buried
- Fixed right hand item effects being stopped on network players when stashing left hand item
- Fixed eggs laid by sea turtles having duplicate mesh causing z-fighting
- Fixed angry & scared player expressions not working properly on some player variations in MP
- Fixed lit flares thrown on ground showing up when opening inventory
- When picking up held only items, the right hand item now waits for the unequip animation to play before going away
- Fixed issue with held logs showing up too early the first time a log is picked up
- Fixed issue with lighter arc loop sound getting stuck on when stashing the lighter and not playing after the first equip
- Fixed MP player hits with burning weapons not lighting other players on fire
- Fixed on fire FX on other players stopping too quickly
- Fixed some cases of demon boss getting stuck on trees and rocks outside
- Fixed chainsaw secondary attack hold sometimes interrupting when not hitting anything
- Fixed fall animation playing until the chat box is closed if the chatbox was opened while the player was falling
- Fixed being able to turn defensive wall supporting other structures into gates
- Fixed lean-to and platform pillars casting shadows while in ghost state
- Optimized structure placement line CPU cost
- Fixed bug with consuming in inventory getting player stuck in some cases
- Fixed a bug with structure culling grid to resolve some cases of structures being hidden
- Added position and rotation sync when first instancing built structures on client to remove transform popping or lerps
- Fixed area emitter sounds cutting off and fading up again when player moves from inside to outside of the area ( eg. by ocean shore )
- Fixed a bug with client hits to built structures not being registered properly on server
- Reduced the mass of driftwood
- Logs no longer make splash impact sounds early when thrown to fix cases where it would splash when just above water
- Added height restriction between defensive wall logs to prevent weird shaped gates
- Fixed missing terrain displacement on fallen log E and fallen log F
- Fixed some grunge decals that were poking through wall in food bunker
- Improved multiplayer transform syncing
- Fixed chat box not showing up sometimes
- Added sanity checks to sleep and jump time events to make sure they don’t trigger while loading in
- Fixed loading games sometimes having different camera rotation
- Fixed log sled popping on for clients
- Fixed numerous cases of built structures placed on freeform structures not saving their link
- Fixed some low res splash particles on waterfalls
- Fixed thrown firewood not sliding into place on firewood storage structure
- Fixed rare case where vail actors could burn for infinite time
- Fixed ocean having visible grid cracks under certain conditions
- Reduced Kelvin ragdoll clipping and pop when dying from injured state
- Improved book prompt GUI to be less prone to movement changes
- Added smoothing to player interaction prompts to make them less prone to movement changes
- Fixed not checking for presence of ground at each end of numerous structures when placing them
- Fixed issue where gore chair and couch ghosts were not able to be placed at the same location they were previously placed and cancelled
- Fixed being able to add more ingredients to fire as a client even though all cooking slots are already in use
- Fixed scrolling snow textures on moving objects
- Fixed dedicated server ocean collision not being detected on clients
- Fixed sitting player not standing up when their seat is destroyed
- Fixed cooking pot disappearing when fire is destroyed in multiplayer games
- Fixed other players not seeing the variation of held severed head or limb in multiplayer games
- Fixed the visual variation of severed head or limbs not changing in inventory
- Fixed placed rock sounding like it’s hitting metal for clients in multiplayer games
- Fixed player being able to move slightly when in the pause screen in multiplayer games
- Added extra checks in cave entrance manager to prevent errors
- Chairs, benches, and couches on edges of structures now must be placed with enough room in front for the player to stand up on
- Fixed some errors caused by clients using instant build command
- Fixed issue where player could get into bad state falling off structures into water while interacting with fires
- Blocked interacting with fires while swimming
- Fixed an issue with objects not floating in big streams in some cases
- Fixed place and cancel icons not matching their position on the active physics device
- Fixed being able to place floating deer rugs
- Fixed shelter ghost having collision before logs were added to it
- Fixed gold plated floors sometimes reverting to normal when off screen
- Fixed dead bodies killed by fire not retaining burn visuals when carried
- Fixed big heads sometimes still showing or growing and shrinking randomly after turning big head mode off
- Fixed jerky movement on rope climb icon when player was moving
- Fixed rifle bullet being briefly visible next to camera after firing and stopping aim
- Fixed hidden enemies able to push the falling items on final single player death screen
- Fixed buoyancy wrong or missing on severed limbs directly cut from body
- Fixed clients sometimes not hearing the crafting complete sound when building screw structures
- Fixed terrain height query utility being invalid on the first frame of the game
- Fixed spine weight issues and animation popping when equipping and unequipping the grab bag
- Fixed broken collision on the crashed plane in the snowy mountains
- LED lighting button click sound now emits from the correct location
- Player no longer gets their solafite back when the repel shrine consumes it
- Fixed cooking pot stand sometimes being visible even when there is no pot on the fire
- Fixed snow remover sizes on leaf trap preview placement
- Fixed repel artifact getting out of sync for clients when ore is manually removed from the artifact causing it to deactivate
- Fixed dead stump B lod0 mesh being offset from lod1 and lod2
- Fixed shooting ranged weapons while moving causing trajectory issues
- Fixed leaf step particles on player sometimes showing up in snow or when jumping
- Fixed bug where players camera could be rotated incorrectly when seated
- Fixed hover item audio sometimes repeating when the player hovers over an item in inventory
- Fixed lighter icons overlapping the ignite item UI
- Fixed a case where a helicopter could continue circling a camp indefinitely
- Removed a duplicate overlapping knightV at a cannibal camp
- Fixed puffy texture continuing to animate after dying
- Fixed kill box triggering multiple times on some pickups resulting in items sometimes being removed from inventory
- Fixed fireplace, deck rail, fence and fence post structure types not linking with supported screw structures
- Fixed network players doing certain placement animations causing incorrect sound to be played by other placement actions ( eg. remote player lift beam or tarp, then break stick to place fire will play lift beam sound )
- Fixed wire snap point being hard to target at some angles around solar panels
- Fixed powered structures failing to toggle on/off in certain context
- Fixed French localization for “brain bite”
- Fixed held newspapers having strange blur artifacts in some lighting conditions
- Fixed freeform destruction not propagated by screw structures to subsequently supported structures (ie: wires between powered structures)
- Fixed player stuck in bad state if lighting fire is canceled right away when Skip Construction Animations is on
- Fixed player stuck in bad state if rifle is unequipped at same time the flashlight is being equipped
- Fixed an issue with fires not drying items on drying racks
- Fixed ropegun showing impact point on objects that do not actually impact
- Fixed cannibals jaws sometimes looking incorrect during death animation
- Lake nav cut mesh improvements to fix small islands where ai could get stuck
- Fixed a case where killer whale could appear stuck in place for clients
- Fixed Dedicated Server not saving when game is set to creative mode
- Fixed missing beeping audio on GPS near missing Team B member locations
- Fixed effigy sticks spawning in gold when breaking
- Fixed icon popping which could occur when quickly switching between storage structures
Wall planter anchor is now centered to match placement detection so that it links up with the object supporting it properly