Sony France Comments On Quantic Dream Accusations

Following allegations of racism, sexual harassment, homophobia and a toxic workplace environment at game studio Quantic Dream, Sony France has issued a statement. Heads of the studio, which has produced games like Heavy Rain, Detroit: Become Human and Beyond: Two Souls, found themselves under fire when three seperate French publications ran stories chock-full of allegations and images to back them up. While Quantic Dreams and Cage have both released statements, Sony, which distributes the studio’s titles, has only recently commented.

“As an independent development studio, Quantic Dream is responsible for their social and wage policies,” reads a statement released by Sony France this week via Gameblog. “More generally, we expect our suppliers and partners to comply with the laws and practices in force in their country. We have no other comment.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Things got a little more messy from there: William Audureau, a writer for Le Monde, took to Twiter this morning to say that Sony France had banned him front all future events. Audureau updated follows on the situation three hours later, stating that a Sony representative reached out to clarify that he is not, in fact, blacklisted. Audureau says that “internal sources” at Sony had originally notified him of the ban.

Le responsable RP de Sony France vient de m’envoyer un texto. Il est “archi-faux” que je sois blacklisté, assure-t-il. — William Audureau (@Willvs) January 15, 2018

This story is apparently still developing, so stay tuned for updates on how the situation is being handled.

(h/t ResetEra)