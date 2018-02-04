Sony Reaches 76.5 Million PlayStation 4 Systems Sold, Nears PlayStation 3’s Total Sales

The PlayStation 4 continues rolling right along, and shows no signs of slowing down.

A little while back, Sony reported sales of over 70 million units for the PlayStation 4, as well as its Slim and Pro models, which contributed to that total. But now that total has grown, as Sony had an impressive holiday sales season, bringing the number up to 76.5 million.

Based on numbers that were provided by the company, the system managed to clear out nine million units between October and December 2017 – quite an impressive number, to say the least. Within a matter of months, the system will be able to eclipse the lifetime sales numbers of the PlayStation 3 console.

The PS3, which was discontinued in Japan last year, has managed to sell just under 83.8 million units in its lifetime – a disappointing number compared to the approximate 155 million units the PlayStation 2 sold just years ago. The PS4 should be able to reach the PS3 sales record – and surpass it – within just a matter of months.

But the real question is if the PlayStation 4 will be able to surpass the PlayStation 2. On the one hand, the PS2 came at a time of peaking popularity, driven by a plethora of top-notch first and third-party games. On the other, however, the PlayStation 4 has been considered a nice bounce-back for the publisher, with stronger support from third-party developers, as well as indie developers.

Not to mention the games that are coming this year. Sony has a number of would-be hits on the horizon, including God of War, Shadow of the Colossus (which arrives Tuesday), Insomniac Games’ Spider-Man and, hopefully, The Last of Us Part II, amongst other yet-to-be-announced titles. These, along with a potential price drop, could push the PS4 into overdrive, surpassing the PS3 sales peak and maybe even nearing 100 million units sold by the end of the summer, leading into an even bigger holiday season.

It’s just a matter of time before the PlayStation 4 marches into some serious history – and we can’t wait for it to do so.

The PlayStation 4 is available now.