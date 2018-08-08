Sony Hosting Its Own PlayStation 4 QuakeCon Sale

Everyone’s got something going on for QuakeCon 2018 this week, including Fanatical, Xbox One and Humble Bundle. So it shouldn’t be a total shock then that Sony is hosting its own special sale for the event, highlighting some of the best deals for Bethesda games and add-on DLC.

And there are some great deals for fans here, including Doom and Fallout 4 for great prices, as well as bundles featuring Prey & Dishonored, as well as the Wolfenstein two-pack.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s a quick rundown of the PlayStation 4 deals you’ll find in the sale. And, yes, there are some VR games in there for good measure! You have until next Tuesday, August 14, to pick them up.

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood- $9.99

Wolfenstein: The New Order- $9.99

The Evil Within 2- $23.99

Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition- $29.99

Doom + Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Bundle- $27.99

Dishonored Definitive Edition- $9.99

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus- $23.99

The Evil Within Season Pass- $4.99

The Evil Within Digital Bundle- $14.99

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR- $29.99 (need PlayStation VR)

The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset Collector’s Edition- $44.99

The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset- $29.99

The Elder Scrolls Online: 21,000 Crowns- $104.99

Fallout 4: Wasteland Workshop DLC- $2.99

Dishonored: The Complete Collection (includes 3 games)- $31.99

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider Digital Deluxe Edition- $26.99

Wolfenstein: The Two-Pack (includes two games)- $14.99

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider- $20.09

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Digital Deluxe Edition- $35.99

The Elder Scrolls Online Collection- $39.99

Prey + Dishonored 2 Bundle- $25.99

Prey- $14.99

Fallout 4: Contraptions Workshop DLC- $2.99

The Evil Within- $9.99

Fallout 4: Season Pass- $24.99

Fallout 4: Automatron DLC- $5.99

Doom VFR- $14.99

Dishonored 2- $19.99

The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset Upgrade- $22.49

The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset Collector’s Edition Upgrade- $35.99

The Elder Scrolls Online- $9.99

Skyrim Special Edition + Fallout 4 G.O.T.Y. Bundle- $39.99

Fallout 4: Vault-Tec Workshop DLC- $2.99

The Elder Scrolls Online: 14,000 Crowns- $74.99

Fallout 4: Nuka World DLC- $11.99

Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition- $29.99

Doom- $14.99

Fallout 4: Far Harbor DLC- $14.99

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition- $19.99

Fallout 4- $14.99

The Elder Scrolls Online: 1500 Crowns- $11.99

The Elder Scrolls Online: 5500 Crowns- $31.99

The Elder Scrolls Online: 3000 Crowns- $19.99

There are some great deals here, but Doom and Wolfenstein II for under $30?! That’s just plain unbeatable. Although the other bundles aren’t too bad either. And you can practically catch up with the entire Evil Within legacy for just over $30. Not too bad.