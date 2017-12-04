Sony Shows Extensive Behind-The-Scenes Work For PlayStation Experience

The PlayStation Experience 2017 event is just days away, and we’re getting prepped for what should be a pretty wild weekend for PlayStation fans. But we’re not the only ones doing prep work, as Sony is going all out to assure that this event is all about the fans.

The company recently posted an extensive blog post showcasing all the planning that it’s putting into the event, including creating one-of-a-kind experiences for its many games coming in 2018, including Days Gone, God of War and Media Molecule’s latest project, Dreams.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sony has already promised a much bigger showcase than what last year’s PlayStation Experience delivered. “Last year, the PlayStation stage and programming took up over half of one of the halls,” it noted. “This year, the exhibit hall completely fills both Hall A and B of the Anaheim Convention Center. All programming has now moved over to the 4500-seat Arena attached to Hall A. That means we have over 50 percent more exhibit space filled with your favorite PlayStation games and experiences.”

It’s also built “massive interactive environments” for a number of its games, including the aforementioned titles, as well as Spider-Man and Detroit: Become Human, so fans will become more involved with them.

The blog page has a number of behind-the-scenes photos, but none are more provocative than God of War, as the publisher is going all out to create a special makeover station “that will ensure you bring out your inner Kratos by shaving your head, painting your face and dressing you up as Kratos himself!” You hear that, folks? You get to be Kratos!

Shadow of the Colossus and Days Gone are also profiled with unique designs, including massive creatures, like 12-foot tall infected bears and hordes of Freakers. “This area won’t be for the faint of heart – you’ve been warned!” the company noted.

Along with these special stations, the game will have hundreds of playable units with games from Activision, EA, Ubisoft and Capcom, amongst other independent developers.

You can check out more progress behind-the-scenes here, and look forward to PlayStation Experience when it kicks off this Friday night!