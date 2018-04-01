Sony PlayStation Gets a Fake Board Game In Time For April Fools

April Fools Day has almost come to a close, but there’s still a few hours left to see what great gags gaming companies have to offer up today. And Sony‘s Asian division has a pretty good one on the table – no, literally on the table.

That’s because PlayStation Asia updated its Facebook page today with the offering of a PlayStation board game called, well, PlayStation: The Board Game. This fake board game features a number of controllers that act as player avatars, as well as coin pieces that appear to look like button functions on a PlayStation controller. There also appears to be cards on the side, as well as a board that features locations from a number of popular PlayStation games, including Horizon: Zero Dawn. You can see the board game below.

Here’s the full description of the board game, straight from the Facebook post:

“Ever wished your PlayStation gaming experience was a little less digital and a whole lot more analog?

With all new non-animated graphics and zero AI, PlayStation: The Boardgame will let you experience the mild thrills of moving game pieces on cardboard. Who needs a headset when you can just shout angrily at your friends across the table?

PlayStation: The Board Game features:

– A non-4K resolution gameboard

– Pens and paper to draw your own trophies

– Rulebooks. Six of them, in fact!

– Intense local multiplayer action for up to 4 players

– Large and small dice. So many dice!

Look out for PlayStation: The Board Game: The Video Game coming soon!” (Obviously it isn’t, but, hey, April Fools.)

Fan responses have been great so far, with a number of folks noting that this is a pretty good prank. But one went as far as to suggest that the game actually happen. Dominik Wolks asked, “This is definately an Aprils fools prank, but… Why the hell shouldn’t this be a thing? Tabletop community games are dying out so why aren’t we funding this?” (To answer: it’s probably because Sony is so busy with video games. Sorry, Dominik.)

But, hey, who knows, maybe Sony will get bored (or board, if you will) one day and actually make this a reality. At least we won’t run into any PlayStation Network errors…