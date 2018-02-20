Sony Removes $1 PS4 Game Promising Easy Platinum Trophy, But It Will Return

Earlier in the week a brand new PS4 game was released. The game was called ★★★★★ 1000 Top Rated. We’re not kidding. The game was priced at $0.98, and it promised players one of the fastest and easiest platinum trophies out there. Actually, that’s pretty much the entire point of the game. The devs are practically selling you a 98-cent platinum trophy, and damn if PS4 players didn’t eat it up. “The world’s fastest platinum trophy game.” Who could resist? Check out the trailer above.

“Some humans can do it in 20 minutes. They are superheroes… Also, some humans take longer than an hour.” Sony has removed the game, however; at least for the moment. According to the devs, Sony wasn’t too keen on the fact that the game was being marketed as a fast platinum trophy, and they didn’t really like the name, either. At the moment you won’t find the game on the PSN store, but we have a feeling that it will be back very soon.

I mean, if we’re being honest, the description and the name were utterly ridiculous. And look at that trailer. This is a bare-bones, incredibly simple puzzle tile game. I’m willing to bet that a single college student, or maybe a pair of programming students made this game and decided to go balls out with their search optimization. With this title, with these promises, at this price, there’s the potential to make a lot of money!

Can you imagine the dorm room conversation? “Dude… What if we just made a crappy puzzle game. We’ll just take like 10 pictures, cut them into tiles, and then randomize the tile placement. If people can piece it together we’ll give them a trophy. It’ll take like one hour for them to get a platinum, and that’s why they’ll buy it! For only 98 cents who wouldn’t buy this.” They probably made this game over the course of a weekend, with the hope that several thousand people would buy it and unlock an easy platinum trophy.

Dang. Now I wish I would have thought of this. At any rate, you can find their Facebook page here, and you can monitor that page to find out when the game gets re-released.