Sony Brings Back Totally Digital Program, Grab a Number of Indie PS4 Games For Dirt Cheap

Every year, Sony hosts a program that pays tribute to some of the best forthcoming indie games on its PlayStation consoles — and this year is no exception.

The company has officially introduced this year’s Totally Digital line-up over on the PlayStation Blog just recently, and with it, you’ll be able to get your hands on a number of indie hits for a great price.

Each week, a new game will be introduced, starting next week on April 24. With each introduction, you’ll be able to snag these games for a great price, while celebrating everything indie game!

Things kick off next week with Devolver Digital’s Zelda-style adventure The Swords of Ditto. From there, Guns of Icarus Alliance drops on May 1; the fast-paced paint-spraying racing game Trailblazers follows on May 8; the action-packed Laser League comes out on May 15; and finally, the just-announced NBA Playgrounds 2 follows on May 22.

The games are regularly priced around $14.99 to $29.99 depending on the title, but if you pre-order any of them before their release, you can save 20 percent off of their total price.

Here’s the lowdown on each game, so you have a better idea of what you’re getting for your cash:

The Swords of Ditto

The Swords of Ditto is a compact action RPG that creates a unique adventure for each new hero of legend in the relentless fight against the evil Mormo. Explore a delightful but dangerous overworld, brave menacing dungeons, and improve your hero in a charming village, during your quest to overcome the evil that plagues the island. Unleash the mystical Sword of Ditto and grab a co-op friend for an unforgettable adventure filled with delightful characters, extraordinary loot, and heroic battles.

Guns of Icarus Alliance

The ultimate team-based steampunk airship combat game where six factions vie for control of a world ravaged by machines. Become a Pilot, Engineer, or Gunner in epic PvP and PvE airship battles, with four players manning each ship and up to 32 players in a match. Repair your ship’s armor, gun down enemies, and deftly weave in and out of combat to dominate the skies in a variety of game modes and maps. In Guns of Icarus, you and your crew triumph or perish, together.

Trailblazers

Trailblazers is an innovative co-operative arcade racing game with ground-breaking on-track gameplay: paint the track as you race to dynamically change the racing line, then boost on your color and work as a team to win! Racers who drive with extra flair and style will also amass skill points to blaze their way to victory. Trailblazers is the first-ever second-to-second co-operative arcade racer. Experience the blistering high-speed action with up to six players online, or locally via split-screen.

Laser League

Laser League is light-speed, arcade multiplayer like nothing you’ve played before. Easy to pick up, difficult to put down – what starts as a simple test of reflexes, soon becomes a strategic showdown with deep team tactics. Battle for control of nodes that bathe the arena in deadly light. Use lasers, class abilities, powers and teamwork to dominate the pitch and eliminate the opposition. Evade rival colored beams, and fry your opponents with speed, strength and strategy.

NBA Playgrounds 2

NBA Playgrounds 2 takes street balling to the next level with a host of new additions and improvements, including a new Season Mode and a new Playgrounds Championship ranked mode. This robust follow-up to last year’s high-flying arcade action also features a massive roster of over 200 current and retired NBA players with new player models and animations. There’s even improved online matchmaking with dedicated servers, new playgrounds, custom matches, and more.

The games should be available for pre-order shortly on the PlayStation Store, if they aren’t already. Stack up the bargains and enjoy some great indie games in time for summer!