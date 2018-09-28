‘Soul Calibur 6’ Beta Starts Tomorrow, Here’s How You Can Join In

Before it gets a final release next month, Bandai Namco will be hosting a Soul Calibur VI beta this weekend, giving fans the opportunity to try the game out before it launches. And what's more, it's free.

The beta will run from tomorrow, September 28, at 8:00 AM PDT through September 30 at 8:00 PM PDT, giving you 60 hours to enjoy the fighting antics that the game has to offer.

It's currently being offered for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and it looks like it's available now for download on PlayStation Store and Xbox Live Marketplace, respectively. It's a good opportunity for you to get prepped so you can jump right into the fighting action.

In the beta, you'll have access to 15 different characters (not the full cast, but not bad) along with nine different stages, so you can see what the game has to offer. While we don't have a list of the fighters that will be available, expect a mixture of old and new characters alike, including Geralt of Rivia from The Witcher series. Ranked Matches will be available, too.

If you wish to download the beta, you can get it here for PlayStation 4; or download it here for Xbox One, though you will need to have an Xbox Live Gold membership if you want to play that online. PS4 owners, however, don't need to be part of PlayStation Plus.

Bandai Namco did deliver a warning that "servers may be unavailable at times" as part of the game's testing, but they shouldn't be down long enough to affect your fighting against others.

This is just a small taste of what the full game will have to offer, as it will come with two different story modes (including Chronicle of Souls and Libra of Souls), along with Soul Calibur III's Tira as a day-one download for those that pick up the game.

While this basically works like an extended beta of sorts, this does give you a chance to test the game out on the house and see how well the new fighting tactics work, no matter which character you go with. We'll definitely be jumping in and see how the game fares -- so prepare to taste our steel!

Soul Calibur VI releases on October 19 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.