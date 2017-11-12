Soul Calibur II Fans Can Show Their Taki Love With These Two New Collectible Statues

Soul Calibur II first made its debut back in 2002 and was instantly hailed as a staple to the franchise. To the day, many still favor the second installment with its weapon mechanics and characters on the roster. One of those characters was the beloved Taki and now Soul Calibur fans can take their appreciate on the franchise to an entirely new level with this line from F4F.

“Taki is an orphan who was raised in the Fu-Ma Ninja clan under the care of its headmaster, Toki. With being recognized as a ninja, Taki is known for her speed and agility on both her attacks and movements. She is also known for her acrobatic maneuvers, ninjutsu skills, and her magic-based unblockable attacks. As well as being a capable fighter in both unarmed and armed combat, Taki is an accomplished demon huntress, spy, and blacksmith. Taki’s soul is full of Honor.”

Reputable collectibles company First 4 Figures brings Taki to life with two editions of her high-end collectible statue. Like with all of their pieces, there are two versions: the exclusive and the regular. The exclusive can only be ordered directly from their website and includes unique characteristics to make it worth it. The regular edition can be sold through third party retailers.

The exclusive edition, seen above, sells for the same price as the regular but has a few additional bells and whistles. Here is what the exclusive edition comes with to make it worth it:

Soul Calibur II – Taki statue

Highly detailed base presented in a Lotus theme matching the beauty and essence of Taki

One headsculpt included

Diecast sword included

Authentication Card

The regular edition, seen below, has a much less elaborate base and only the one headsculpt:

Both retail for $434.99 and can be ordered here through First 4 Figures. They also have a pretty sweet Nightmare line as well, for those really looking to show off that fandom.