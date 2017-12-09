SoulCalibur VI Drops New Gameplay Footage Following Game Awards Announcement

Following the big reveal at this year’s Game Awards, SoulCalibur VI just released a new gameplay video at PlayStation Experience. This gives us another look at what Sony and Bandai Namco have in store, which is exciting since they promise original SoulCalibur feels!

The next step for the long-standing fighter will be making its way onto several platforms, which gives an even bigger reasons for fans of the franchise to get excited! Heading SoulCalibur VI is Tekken 7 producer Motohiro Okubo, as well, which will provide an interesting touch to a highly anticipated game.

Granted, the above video doesn’t go into extreme detail about the title, like original reveal the earlier this week, but it does feature Mitsurugi and Sophitia as they battle it out once more. Bandai promises that there will be plenty of returning characters, as well as some familiar faces – so we hope that more character reveals will be available throughout this weekend’s PlayStation Experience. For now, sit back and enjoy the new gameplay.

As the developing team promises that SoulCalibur VI will be going back to its roots with original game secrets finally being uncovered and new light will be shed on the franchise as a whole. The epic series began back in 1996 for the original PlayStation as Soul Edge, then later adapted the new name in 1999. Making that throwback to the 90s installments will be interesting – so if you’ve still got that PlayStation, it might be time to fish it back out to re-aquaint yourself with the very first narrative.