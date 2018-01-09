Fans Can Play Soul Calibur VI At EVO Japan, CES

One of last month’s biggest surprises was the announcement of Soul Calibur VI by Bandai Namco, proving that – ahem – the soul still burns for the popular fighting series. But some fans have been wondering when they’ll be able to get hands-on with the forthcoming title.

There’s good news, particularly if you’re attending either the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas or EVO Japan later this month. Bandai Namco has announced that both of these events will have a fully playable Soul Calibur VI demo on hand, so you can check the game out months before its anticipated release.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The demo only features two playable characters at this time – Mitsurugi and Sophitia – but it’s still a prime opportunity to check the game out, and see how its new battle systems work in general.

Here are the details regarding the game’s appearance at the CES show this week in Las Vegas, straight from Razer:

“Want to be one of the first people to experience #SOULCALIBURVI? It will be playable this week at #CES2018 at the @Razer booth (#21000 in the South Hall). Come by and show us if your soul still burns!”

Meanwhile, at EVO Japan, which takes place later this month, fans will be able to check it out as well – and a few more characters should be available. Here’s the full scoop:

“Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. hereby announces that SoulCalibur VI, the weapon fighting action game planned for release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Steam in 2018, will have a playable demo at Evolution Championship Series: Japan 2018 (EVO Japan 2018) which is held on January 26-28.



The playable demo will be available at Ikebukuro Sunshine City Bunka Kaikan Exhibition Hall B (4th floor) on January 26-27.

SoulCalibur is a series of weapon fighting action games where players get to savor earnest fights by directly controlling various weapons and performing magnificent sword plays. At EVO Japan 2018 which will be held on January 26-28, 2018, a playable demo for the latest title in the series, SoulCalibur VI, will be present.

We’re planning to have Mitsurugi Heishiro, Sophitia Alexandra, and others as characters that can be used in this demo. Please kindly try out the newest SoulCalibur at this first opportunity of a playable demo in Japan!”

Soul Calibur VI will release sometime this year for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.