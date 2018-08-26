Soulcalibur VI Trailer Reveals New Character ‘Azwel’

Today, Bandai Namco released a brand-new Soulcalibur VI trailer revealing a brand-new character to the series called Azwel.

Unfortunately, Bandai Namco didn’t provide many details on the new character, but it did provide the following snippet:

“‘You shall be sacrificed for the human race!’” Azwel, Leader of Humanity, wields the powerful weapon Palindrome, which grants him the ability to manifest weapons out of thin air!”

The new trailer is your basic character introduction/reveal trailer, providing a slither of insight into the character’s background and personality, but mostly serving as a showcase of his moves and his unique weapons, which he can manifest out of thin air…and which look as awesome as they sound.

As some fans have pointed out, the character is oddly reminiscent of Algol, perhaps suggesting he is some type of disciple of Algol or wants to be like him. He also could pass as Noctis’ grandfather, probably.

Soulcalibur VI is in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and is poised to release on October 19. For more news and media on the game, click here. For more information on the title, here’s an official overview:

Soulcalibur VI represents the latest entry in the premier weapons-based, head-to-head ﬁghting series, and continues the epic struggle of warriors searching for the legendary Soul Swords. Taking place in the 16th century, revisit the events of the original Soulcalibur to uncover hidden truths. The heroic battles transpire in a beautiful and ﬂuid world, with eye-popping graphics and visual appeal. Soulcalibur VI tunes the battle, movement, and visual systems so players can execute visceral and dynamic attacks with ease. Soulcalibur VI marks a new era of the historic franchise and its legendary struggle between the mighty Soul Swords!