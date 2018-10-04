‘SoulCalibur VI’ Reveals Final Boss in Epic New Trailer

This morning Bandai Namco revealed a new trailer for SoulCalibur VI, and revealed that an ancient evil is making its comeback as the primary villain we’ll face in the game. That’s right: the original big baddy from Soul Blade and the first SoulCalibur, Inferno, is back. Check him out in the trailer above.

“Inferno, the original antagonist that kicked-off decades of struggle for power in both Soul Blade and SOULCALIBUR returns to SOULCALIBUR VI to wreak havoc and deal death to all challengers. As the evil spirit of Soul Edge, Inferno is fearsome, possessing deep knowledge of fighting techniques which he mimics with uncanny skill, allowing him to use any weapon and fighting style with a phenomenal degree of expertise. Inferno’s power defies standard means of measurement, if one were only comparing skill and weaponry, then Inferno easily transcends any of Soul Edge’s previous vessels.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Forget Nightmare, and forget Algol. Inferno is the OG, and he’s not to be underestimated. For those of you who’ve never faced him before, just imagine a demonic spirit capable of adeptly fighting with any weapon, using any style, better than any character on the roster. He’s jack of all trades, and a master of all of them. Don’t expect a fair fight from this guy; you’re going to have to hone your skills and muster your courage before facing off against Inferno, and at higher difficulties, we shudder to imagine what he’s capable of.

At the moment, the confirmed roster for SoulCalibur VI is as follows:

Astaroth

Azwel

Cervantes

Geralt

Grøh

Inferno

Ivy

Kilik

Maxi

Mitsurugi

Nightmare

Raphael

Seong Mi-Na

Siegfried Schtauffen

Sophitia

Taki

Talim

Tira

Voldo

Xianghua

Yoshimitsu

Zasalamel

There are very likely still a handful of DLC and bonus characters to be revealed in the days leading up to launch, and the weeks following launch. Bandai Namco hasn’t confirmed anything, but we would be surprised if Geralt ended up being the only guest character on the roster, as traditionally, unique guest characters for each platform make their way to the SoulCalibur games. Will we see a unique character for the Xbox One version and a unique character for the PS4 version make it to the roster? We’ll have to wait and see.

SoulCalibur VI launches on Xbox One, PS4, and PC on October 19. Stay tuned for our full review.