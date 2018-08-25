SoulCalibur VI Producer Explains Controversial Tira Reveal

When the team over at Bandai Namco gave us our first look at Tira’s return in SoulCalibur VI, the fan reaction was far from what they were expecting. The game isn’t even out yet – nor is the full roster revealed at this time – yet they chose to introduce her as a DLC character. The community was instantly divided on how they revealed the fan favourite and her trailer continues to rank in an impressive amount of dislikes on YouTube. Now, the game’s producer is speaking out.

SoulCalibur VI producer Motohiro Okubo recently sat down with pro player Kayane to talk about the decision to reveal her as a DLC character and not have her as part of the base game:

“About Tira, having her in [SoulCalibur VI] needed some pretty complicated adjustments, so much so that she nearly didn’t make the cut. After we had announced SoulCalibur VI, a lot of fans asked for Tira, so I went to see the development team and asked them to put her in the game, so that’s why she isn’t in the main roster and is DLC.”

He did mention that he regretted not waiting to show her off and that they could have handled the Season Pass revelation better. Hindsight can be a stickler sometimes.

Still, people weren’t pleased that the full roster hasn’t even been revealed yet before the DLC characters began their push – though other longtime fans were just excited to see Tira once again. Hopefully now though they’ll be a little more strategic with their upcoming reveals.

As for the game itself, it releases on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on October 12th. For more about the game:

Soulcalibur VI represents the latest entry in the premier weapons-based, head-to-head ﬁghting series, and continues the epic struggle of warriors searching for the legendary Soul Swords. Taking place in the 16th century, revisit the events of the original Soulcalibur to uncover hidden truths. The heroic battles transpire in a beautiful and ﬂuid world, with eye-popping graphics and visual appeal. Soulcalibur VI tunes the battle, movement, and visual systems so players can execute visceral and dynamic attacks with ease. Soulcalibur VI marks a new era of the historic franchise and its legendary struggle between the mighty Soul Swords!

UNREAL ENGINE – For the ﬁrst time in franchise history, beautiful and jaw-dropping 3D character models, visual effects and stages rendered in Unreal Engine.

NEW BATTLE MECHANICS – Read opponents’ attacks to execute a strategic Reversal Edge to land a counter attack while in guard.

MULTIPLE FIGHTING STYLES – Choose from a worldly roster of warriors, each with their own deadly weapons, ﬁghting styles, and visual ﬂair.

DYNAMIC BATTLES – Spectacular, high-speed battles featuring all-new battle mechanics, taking gameplay to the next level.