SoulCalibur VI: Zasalamel and Ivy Revealed With Two New Trailers

Bandai Namco has revealed two more characters, series staples, who will be joining the roster in SoulCalibur VI. Zasalamel and Ivy will both be returning, and if these trailers are any indication, both will be sporting movesets and combos very familiar to long time fans of the series. You can check out Zasalamel’s trailer above!

As someone who spent well in excess of 1000 hours playing SoulCalibur IV, Zas’s moveset looks pretty much identical to the Zas I used to know and love. This is fine, as far as I’m concerned, but I do wish that we would have seen a little more variety in the trailer. When I went hands-on with SoulCalibur V I noticed that inputs have been simplified considerably, so I do worry that Zasalamel may have become a little too accessible. He wields some pretty oppressive range and has many attacks which string together two or three hits in a row, a few of them low, so I expect that will be spammed online.

Ivy is also looking familiar, and this time I’m referring to her design and outfit. I was rather hoping that Bandai Namco would take this opportunity to make Ivy something more than just a whip-wielding pair of boobs with a body attached, but it was not meant to be. Her outfit is even skimpier than it used to be, which I did not think possible. Check out her trailer here:

Ivy’s moveset, at least, does look a little bit different. I’ve seen what appear to be a few command grabs in this trailer that I’ve never seen before, and it looks like she still utilizes stances to set up and execute most of her attacks. She’s always been one of the hardest characters to master, so I’ll be very curious to see how she’s been tweaked to suit Bandai Namco’s more noob-friendly approach.

We’ll have much Soul Calibur VI content coming your way in the months leading up to launch. Your author loves this series very much, and I’ll be keeping a close on on its development. Stay tuned.