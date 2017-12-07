The Price of the ‘South Park: The Fractured But Whole’ RC Coon Bundle Just Dropped Like a Brick

We pity anyone that purchased the South Park: The Fractured but Whole Remote Control Coon Mobile Bundle for $190, because you can get it right now for only $78.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured below, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Amazon exclusive bundle includes The Fractured but Whole Gold Edition game with SteelBook and Season Pass subscription, but the big draw is the remote control Coon mobile that can be controlled with a a free smartphone app on iOS or Android. The toy can move in eight directions and features a library of 12 pre-recorded Coon lines. You can get the discounted bundle for the PS4 and Xbox One for as long as the deal lasts.

If you don’t already own the game, this bundle is definitely worth considering at this price. The SteelBook Gold edition costs $100 by itself on Amazon at the moment while the standard game is in the $45 range.

[h/t Wario64]