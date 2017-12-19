South Park: The Fractured But Whole DLC Available Now

Ubisoft has officially released new DLC content for their most recent South Park title, The Fractured But Whole. The Danger Deck add-on is available now for all platforms and is available for $5.99, unless players already own the Season Pass – in which it will download automatically for free!

The new content takes players into new portions of the game while combating enemy foes crafted by the Freedom Fighters themselves. Coked-Out Cops, Rebecca the Raisins Girl, King Crab, and more are all powerful enemies players will face with their very own custom hero within the world of South Park. According to the game’s Steam update:

“The challenging Danger Deck will teleport you to never before seen locations throughout South Park to fight enemy encounters custom-crafted by the Freedom Pals. You can access Danger Deck in the Freedom Pals base by interacting with the Danger Deck terminal, where you and your team of superheroes will be transported into these holographic battles. These increasingly difficult encounters will test and push the limits of any superhero. The combat will be comprised of a variety of different enemies from the game such as the King Crab, Coked-Out Cops, Rebecca the Raisin’s Girl and Aunt Sheila. You’ll be rewarded with items and costumes that are also usable on alternate playthroughs of the game.

Along with the new content, we’ve also added an increased difficulty to the main game available to everyone who purchased South Park: The Fractured But Whole. This new difficulty is called Diabolic and is not for the faint of heart! Enemies are stronger, battles are more challenging, and only the best of the best will be able to take this difficulty on.

The South Park: Fractured But Whole Season Pass will include “Danger Deck,” as well as the forthcoming DLC, “From Dusk Till Casa Bonita,” a new story where players will team up with The Coon and Mysterion to defeat a demonic presence at Casa Bonita, and “Bring the Crunch,” which will introduce a new story, including an all new superhero class.”

South Park: The Fractured But Whole, and the Danger Deck DLC, is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.