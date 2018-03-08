South Park: The Fractured But Whole Coming to Nintendo Switch Next Month

It’s official! South Park: The Fractured But Whole is officially coming to the Nintendo Switch after months of speculation, false listings, and whispers among the community! Even better, it’s coming soon! April 24th, in fact!

South Park: The Fractured But Whole was a huge hit with fans of the long-standing animated show on Comedy Central. The narrative and game mechanics played just like an episode, making it true to the source material and a hilarious experience for gamers. There has been buzz for a long time regarding this port, and many were hesitant to get excited because of Ubisoft’s silence regarding the hype. Now that it’s here, it’s time to get excited!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Join Stan, Kyle, Kenny, and Cartman in an outrageous superhero adventure when South Park: The Fractured But Whole releases on #NintendoSwitch 4/24! #southparkgame pic.twitter.com/FUzb9EfZox — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 8, 2018

For more about the game:

From the creators of South Park, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, comes South Park: The Fractured But Whole, a sequel to 2014’s award-winning South Park: The Stick of Truth. Players will once again assume the role of the New Kid and join South Park favorites Stan, Kyle, Kenny and Cartman in a new hilarious and outrageous RPG adventure.

In South Park: The Fractured But Whole, players will delve into the crime-ridden underbelly of South Park with Coon and Friends. This dedicated group of crime fighters was formed by Eric Cartman whose superhero alter-ego, The Coon, is half man, half raccoon. As the New Kid, players will join Mysterion, Toolshed, Human Kite and a host of others to battle the forces of evil while Coon strives to make his team the most beloved superheroes in history.