Grab South Park: The Fractured But Whole For Just $20 Right Now

Last October, Ubisoft finally released South Park: The Fractured But Whole, the company’s long awaited follow-up to The Stick of Truth, and it turned out to be a big hit with fans. We liked it too, as it stays true to the nature of South Park – cursing and all.

But if you somehow missed out on it, or you’ve just been waiting for it to come down to a reasonable price, we’ve got some news that’ll make you scream out, “TIMMAY!” (Even if your name isn’t Timmy.)

Amazon is offering up South Park: The Fractured But Whole for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 for just $19.88. That’s a fairly good deal, especially considering the game is still fresh on the market. And you get free shipping if you’re a Prime member!

Now, this appears to be a later edition of the game, so it’s unknown if it’ll have the download code for The Stick of Truth included with it. It doesn’t appear so, since that game recently got a retail release for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. But, still, you get a great South Park game for a fraction of the price.

It’s unknown just how long the sale will be going on for, so you might want to pick it up while it lasts! (Note: this offer doesn’t extend to the PC version of the game, nor the Nintendo Switch edition, which arrives next month.)

Here are the features, in case you need a quick rundown:

AUTHENTIC SOUTH PARK – From the creators of South Park, Trey Parker & Matt Stone, comes the sequel to South Park: The Stick of Truth.



AN OUTRAGEOUS RPG ADVENTURE – Manipulate time & space on the battlefield and develop and refine your powers as you progress.



A HERO’S ORIGIN REVEALED – Create your costume, craft your origin story & build out your unique superpowers as you progress.



COON AND FRIENDS, ASSEMBLE! – Recruit up to 12 heroes, including Mysterion, The Human Kite, and the infamous Coon himself.



EXPLORE SOUTH PARK AT NIGHT – Save the town when the sun sets and South Park’s seedy underbelly comes alive.

