New Space Jam Game Announced

Upper Deck will release a new Space Jam card game next month. Space Jam: Serververse Showdown is a new 2-6 person card game that sees players try to build a basketball squad in order to escape the Serververse. The game will include a mix of Looney Tunes and real world basketball players that can be used to build a squad strong enough to win a game of basketball and escape from the Serververse. Players can build card combos to score points or to bench their opponent's teams, but certain "HACKED" cards can change the rules and win conditions.

Space Jam: A New Legacy was released last year as a sequel to the original Space Jam, which pit Michael Jordan and the Looney Tunes against a group of aliens who stole the powers of various NBA basketball stars. The sequel is similar to the original, with LeBron James replacing Jordan, and the evil aliens being swapped out for artificial intelligence that exists within the Warner Bros. servers. While the original Space Jam movie was well-received, Space Jam: A New Legacy was seen as a disappointment, barely making back its budget and receiving multiple Golden Raspberries.

The concept of a WB multiverse was recycled for the more popular fighting game Multiversus, with LeBron James appearing as a playable character based on his appearance from Space Jam: A New Legacy. However, James's character in Multiversus is not actually voiced by James, he is instead voiced by John Eric Bentley.

Space Jam: Serververse Showdown will be released on December 16, 2022.

