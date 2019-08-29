Todd McFarlane on the Possibility of a New Spawn Video Game

Will we ever get a new Spawn video game? We haven’t seen Spawn in his own video game since 2003 when Spawn: Armageddon released. Since then, Spawn has featured in SoulCalibur HD Online in 2013 and is now poised to be a guest character in Mortal Kombat 11 via the game’s first Kombat Pack. And for now, this is holding over Spawn fans, but many of these same fans want to know when the character will get his own game again. Well, that’s exactly what we recently asked Spawn creator Todd McFarlane.

“You know how the world works, Jim,” said McFarlane when asked if the future holds a new Spawn video game during an interview with Comicbook’s James Viscardi. “Spawn comes out, comic book starts going, I can get that movie off the ground whatever. Just then people just start coming out of the woodwork and all these things just start happening through osmosis. Someone’s gonna come and say, ‘Oh my gosh, I’ve got to do a Spawn video game.’ Then you get a dedicated one and the question is, ‘How do we make that game seem interesting and different than some of the stuff that’s out on the marketplace?’ How do we get those creative conversations started. The answer to me will be that somebody will knock on my door and give me the opportunity.”

As you can see, McFarlane clearly has the desire to make a new Spawn video game, it’s just a matter of the pieces falling into place. And, from the sounds of it, those pieces still haven’t fallen into place yet. That said, comic book games are as big as they’ve ever been. So there’s a chance someone will, as McFarlane says, come knock on his door with a game idea. And I reckon a knock on that door is inevitable, especially once the new Spawn movie releases (if it ever releases).

