This Speedrunner Managed To Beat Mike Tyson’s Punch-Out!! Blindfolded

Mike Tyson's Punch-Out!! originally released for the NIntendo Entertainment System long ago. And while we don't see that version much anymore (it's since been replaced by the more traditional Punch-Out!!), it remains a classic to many players.

That includes mPap, a speedrunner who has a YouTube channel and recently posted a video of him easily knocking out the competition in the game. Now, anyone can obviously do that...but how many players can do it blindfolded?

That's right, mPap posted the video above, in which he uses certain patterns to defeat most of the enemies within the game before going toe-to-toe with Tyson himself. And winning. Again, blindfolded.

mPap did acknowledge the strategies of other streamers in putting together the patterns to defeat each fighter. These include PowerPak, Davep4948, Summoningsalt, Sinister1, Zallard1 and Jack Wedge, who contributed techniques to help him get through the game.

It took a bit to memorize these, but, as you can see in the video above, they're used to maximum effect. For instance, Glass Joe, the first opponent in the game, doesn't stand a chance, as mPap manages to take him out in just under a minute's time. (Granted, he is a weakling compared to the rest of the roster.)

mPap also pays attention to key sounds with some opponents, as well as other bits and pieces that assist him in winning the game without taking a single look at the screen -- until it's over, obviously.

The feat as a whole takes him just under 21 minutes to get done -- including that final round with Tyson, in which he executes a pretty solid strategy -- and it's a thing of beauty. Now, the real question is if we'll be seeing something like this at Summer Games Done Quick, which is coming up in just a few weeks and pits the best and brightest of the speedrunners out there against games in an effort to raise money for charity. (You can learn more about that here.)

Hey, the more blindfolded the games, the better. Let's make this a thing, shall we?

If you want to play Punch-Out!!, you can check out the NES version on Wii U and Nintendo 3DS. The arcade version, which works a bit differently, is also available for Nintendo Switch.