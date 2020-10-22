Spellbreak's Prologue: The Gathering Storm Update Live, Patch Notes Revealed

Spellbreak, the popular free-to-play multiplayer spellcasting video game from developer Proletariat, released its first major content update with Prologue: The Gathering Storm. Among other changes, the beefy update has added an all-new game mode called Clash that's a 9-v-9 team deathmatch featuring three squads of three players. And that's just the tip of the iceberg.

In addition to Clash, Prologue: The Gathering Storm has introduced a new Chapter system to Spellbreak, Hollowed Eve cosmetics, improved matchmaking, a whole host of bug fixes, and even brand-new talents. The full patch notes are worth a read, but we've also included some of the more important ones below.

Clash

Our first new game mode is here! Clash is a 9v9 team deathmatch mode where two teams race to exile enough of their opponents to reach a predetermined score. First one to make it, wins!

Clash is low on stress, but high on fun! It immediately thrusts people into combat and keeps them there for the duration. Great for learning new classes, blowing off steam, practicing, or just having good time!

Each side is made up of up to 3 squads of 3 players each.

Every time a player is exiled, the exiling team scores a point.

Players roam the map, gathering gear, and leveling their skills, just like in Battle Royale.

The circle will lead players to designer-placed areas that ensure good gameplay for both teams.

Upon being exiled, you keep all of your gear and levels but also drop a copy of your equipment that can be looted by other players.

After being exiled, you'll respawn near your team, high above the battlefield, with full health, armor, and 2 armor shards.

Of note: Spellbreak's game modes are not set in stone. We'll be experimenting and rotating the available modes over time. We want Spellbreak to grow and change and not be the same thing forever.

Per the above, with the introduction of Clash, we'll be disabling Duos.

Prologue Chapter

This release marks the introduction of the Chapter system in Spellbreak! This is the first take and we’re going to be listening to your feedback and evolving it further as we go forward.

Earn reputation by completing missions for Avira Emberdane and unlock 25 levels of rewards, including exclusive: Outfits, including an Epic one! Cloudbursts and Afterglows Titles and Cards Gold!

Come back every week for new quests or level your reputation up by playing and earning XP as normal.

As a celebration of the Prologue, we're making it FREE for everyone!

Check out your progress in the Quests and Chapters tabs and see the story as it evolves over time.

Spellbreak is currently available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store. The Prologue: The Gathering Storm update just launched today, as noted above. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular free-to-play multiplayer video game right here.

What do you think of Spellbreak's new update? Have you given it a shot yet? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!