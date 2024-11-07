Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Surprises Players With Free Suits

Insomniac Games and PlayStation have surprised Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 players on PS5 by giving away a pair of new suits. While Spider-Man 2 hasn’t received any DLC since its launch this past year, Insomniac has continued to update the game routinely, and in the process, has added some new cosmetics for both Peter Parker and Miles Morales. Now, this trend has continued once again, although the new skins for Spider-Man 2 that are now free to obtain are ones that some players may have already owned.

As of today, the Fly N’ Fresh Suit Pack for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is now entirely free to download. This cosmetics add-on for Spider-Man 2 was released earlier this year, but at the time, was being sold for $4.99. These suits were originally part of a fundraising promotion for the non-profit organization Gameheads, where all sales of the Fly N’ Fresh Suit pack would go to the company for a limited time. Now, after this fundraising period has come to an end, PlayStation has opted to just give the skins out to everyone, as long as they initiate the download from the PlayStation Store.

“Insomniac Games has partnered with the non-profit Gameheads to create two suits for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, one for Peter and one for Miles,” reads the description of the Fly N’ Fresh Suit Pack. “Gameheads’ mission is to empower low-income youth and youth of color to thrive in the video games industry.”

Perhaps the biggest downside of these Spider-Man 2 skins becoming free is that they weren’t very popular to begin with. Fans have criticized these cosmetics for their overly vibrant colors since they arrived in 2024, with many calling them some of the worst suits in all of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Still, even if they aren’t the preferred suits of most Spider-Man 2 players, it’s nice to see that all cosmetics in the game should now be available to everyone and aren’t locked behind any further paywalls.

Moving forward, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is set to launch on PC early next year on January 30, 2025. At this time, this should likely be the end of Insomniac’s support for the project as Insomniac has already confirmed that story DLC will not be coming in the future.