Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Compared to Star Wars’ Empire Strikes Back by Marvel

When PlayStation officially announced Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, the sequel to Insomniac Games’ Marvel’s Spider-Man, earlier this month, it seemed clear from the trailer that things would take a bit of a darker turn in the new video game. Bringing in Venom, voiced by Tony Todd, will do that. And according to Marvel Games’ Bill Rosemann, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 can be compared to being “kind of” The Empire Strikes Back of Insomniac Games’ Spider-Man video games.

“If the first Spider-Man game was Star Wars, Spider-Man 2 is kind of our Empire,” said Rosemann during a recent episode of the This Week In Marvel podcast, according to a transcription by Eurogamer. “It gets a little darker.”

“It gets a little darker” could imply just about anything, but it is widely assumed that the initial trailer reveal for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 includes the voice of Kraven the Hunter, one of Spider-Man’s major villains. Given Kraven’s inclusion, the assumption has been that the upcoming video game sequel will adapt, in part, the iconic plot from Kraven’s Last Hunt which also had Peter Parker donning the black symbiote suit that eventually, unrelatedly led to Venom’s creation. The story was the most prominent Spider-Man story with Kraven the Hunter for decades, and would make for natural fodder for the video game’s plot.

As noted above, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is developed by Insomniac Games in collaboration with Marvel Games and PlayStation for the PlayStation 5. As of this moment, it is unclear when the sequel might release beyond the extremely broad window of 2023. Yuri Lowenthal and Nadji Jeter reprise their roles in the sequel as Peter Parker and Miles Morales, respectively. Insomniac Games also announced a new title, Marvel’s Wolverine, at the same time as Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the recently revealed sequel to Marvel’s Spider-Man right here.

