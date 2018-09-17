A Look Back on ‘Spider-Man and Venom: Maximum Carnage’

Spider-Man and Venom: Maximum Carnage first made its debut back in 1994 and both Sega Genesis and SNES fans both got to enjoy the total destruction. With Marvel’s Spider-Man doing so well on the PlayStation 4, we thought it was time to revisit an old favourite.

Inspired by the Marvel comic 14-part story arc, the journey of Spider-Man and Venom: Maximum Carnage took players into a journey where Carnage brutally breaks his way out of the insane asylum that kept him prisoner; the criminally insane symbiote then sought out to wreck pure mayhem. It was up to Spider-Man and Venom to team up and stop him before it was too late through a beat-em-up journey that let players alternate between playing the two legendary characters for alternate routes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This game was ahead of its time. For the time period, the graphics were impressive (at least for the main characters) and the comic book-style cut scenes were a Marvel fan’s dream. The game even applied the traditional sound effect bubbles seen in the comics, giving this title a truly organic feel true to the franchise.

Though the NPC sprites left little to be desired in terms of visual appeal, the progression of the story and the total immersion more than made up for it. The beat-em-up style stayed loyal to this niche in gaming and the fights were engaging and progressive. With super heroes overtaking the media with incredible TV shows, movies, and full-scale video games, the basic foundation given to us with Spider-Man and Venom: Maximum Carnage could completely be recycled into something greater in present day gaming.

The aspect of the game where players could control two very iconic names in the franchise, both Spidey himself and Eddie “Venom” Brock, was something that fans really never got a taste for until this classic title. With Venom getting his own movie and such a heavy focus on the symbiote mechanics in present day media, this same storyline progression could translate amazingly well in the the future of gaming.

Insomniac Games did a phenomenal job at honoring fan wishes in Spider-Man PS4, they’ve proven they know both the movies and comic origins down to the T with all of the amazing easter eggs and small details added. With a game like Maximum Carnage that had all of the necessary components for success ahead of its time, we think it’s the perfect time for a revival to occur.

With a collection of 90s music, the bright colour scheme the original was known for, and smooth stages for characters to fight through — this might be the perfect time to bring this retro treasure back into the spotlight!

What do you think about a potential Spider-Man and Venom: Maximum Carnage revival? What were your thoughts on the original? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow the author of this story over on her Twitter account @DirtyEffinHippy.