Spider-Man Devs Dig Into The Game’s Story And Villains In A New Featurette
As anybody who reads this site already knows, Disney is holding its D23 Expo this weekend (July 14 – 16), and it seems likely this will go down as the biggest version of the biennial event yet. The show has played host to plenty of news about huge Disney movies and TV shows, but video games are also part of the House of Mouse's hype machine. This year D23 plays host to Level Up! The Walt Disney Company's Video Game Showcase, featuring trailers and information for some of the major games the company has their fingers in.
Despite being a PlayStation 4 exclusive, and thus mainly a Sony joint, Disney is still involved in the making of the new Spider-Man game and gave it a turn in the spotlight during their D23 showcase. Following the big gameplay reveal at E3 2017, Spider-Man got a new developer featurette, which further epands on the game's story, setting, and villains. You can scope it out for yourself, above.
"The greatest thing about working on a Spider-Man game is that you're working on a Spider-Man game. But the hardest thing is that it's a Spider-Man."
Spider-Man lead writer Jon Paquette aptly sums up the challenge and excitement of making a game starring Marvel Comics' premier hero, but it seems like Insomniac Games is up to the task. While we haven't seen Peter Parker out of his costume yet, Spider-Man's writers tease that his civilian life will be a big part of the game. During the panel, they also mentioned taking inspiration from Ultimate Spider-Man – expect to see a lot of classic characters in roles you might not expect to see them in.
That said, not everything has changed. Insomniac revealed some new Spider-Man concept art featuring a showdown with Wilson Fisk, aka The Kingpin (check it out, above), and a look a Peter Parker's bedroom, which is a total pigsty. So yeah, don't worry, some things never change.prevnext
0comments
As mentioned, Spider-Man is a PS4 exclusive being developed by Insomniac Games, the acclaimed studio behind titles like Ratchet & Clank and Sunset Overdrive. Despite Disney's involvement, the game is mostly based on recent comic books, rather than the just-released movie Spider-Man: Homecoming. The game will feature an older, wiser, more self-reliant Peter Parker, and a wide variety of characters and villains. In terms of gameplay, Spider-Man aims to combine open world exploration and big set piece action in a seamless way.
Spider-Man swings on PS4 in early 2018. You can check out all ComicBook's latest coverage of all things Spidey here.prev