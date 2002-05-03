Spider-Man Devs Dig Into The Game’s Story And Villains In A New Featurette

​ (Photo: Sony/Marvel) "The greatest thing about working on a Spider-Man game is that you're working on a Spider-Man game. But the hardest thing is that it's a Spider-Man." Spider-Man lead writer Jon Paquette aptly sums up the challenge and excitement of making a game starring Marvel Comics' premier hero, but it seems like Insomniac Games is up to the task. While we haven't seen Peter Parker out of his costume yet, Spider-Man's writers tease that his civilian life will be a big part of the game. During the panel, they also mentioned taking inspiration from Ultimate Spider-Man – expect to see a lot of classic characters in roles you might not expect to see them in. That said, not everything has changed. Insomniac revealed some new Spider-Man concept art featuring a showdown with Wilson Fisk, aka The Kingpin (check it out, above), and a look a Peter Parker's bedroom, which is a total pigsty. So yeah, don't worry, some things never change. prevnext