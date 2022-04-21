Spider-Man Developer Wants to Remaster Classic PS1 Game

✖

One of the developers of Neversoft's PS1 Spider-Man game is all in on a potential remaster of the beloved game. Spider-Man has a lengthy history in the video game space and is one of the few to have had a ton of successful adaptations in the medium. Although heroes like Superman and Iron Man have also had video games, developers were never able to crack the code like they were for Spidey. In 2000, Neversoft created what would become one of the most iconic Spidey games which paved the way for a number of future games.

Speaking with GamingBible, Spider-Man Lead Designer Chad Findley reminisced about his days on the title and was asked whether he would return for a hypothetical remaster. The developer noted the challenges that it would pose, but was enthusiastic about the idea if it were to ever happen. "While I would initially be reticent because of the nightmarish licensing and approval processes that are around these days… I absolutely would do it," exclaimed Findley. "I love Spider-Man. It was such a great, nerdy character with stories that always have positive messages and themes while also still being exciting and fun. Stuff we need these days."

In the 2000s, Activision held the rights to Spider-Man in video games. The publisher used a number of its developers to produce tie-in games for the Sam Raimi and Marc Webb films, original games like Ultimate Spider-Man and Spider-Man: Web of Shadows, but ultimately started making less critically and commercially successful games toward the end of its run with the license. Insomniac Games was then granted the ability to make Spider-Man games and it seems like it will remain that way for the foreseeable future. Of course, as Findley mentions, it would likely be a nightmare to negotiate the license for a remaster of Spider-Man, but the thought of it happening is at least nice to consider.

