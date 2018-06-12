Spider-Man Gameplay Footage Reveals First Major Boss Fight

Yesterday, Sony Interactive Entertainment and Insomniac Games closed out the former’s press conference of haymakers with a lengthy look at Marvel’s Spider-Man, the upcoming PlayStation 4 exclusive from the latter.

In said gameplay footage, not only did we see ample gameplay of Spidey swinging from building-to-building and web-blasting baddies in the face, but we were introduced to a variety of the game’s antagonists, including Scorpion, Shocker, Rhino, and more.

That said, Sony and co. weren’t finished showing off the game, in fact they were nowhere near finished. Today, the pair revealed over 10 minutes of raw gameplay footage, and more importantly footage that shows off the first boss fight.

It’s important to note that while the presser footage debuted the first boss fight in the game, this new footage — taken right out of the E3 floor demo — showcases the first boss fight in actual gameplay footage. And as you would expect, it looks really, really good.

In addition to Spidey dishing out justice to a bunch of faceless enemies, we also see him going head-to-head with Shocker, who seems more so than some other villains, to play an integral role in the game. He isn’t the main bad guy or even the head bad guy, but he has prominently been shown off so far in a variety of outfits and forms.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is poised to release on September 7th, exclusively for the PS4. You can read more about the game below:

Be Spider-Man

After eight years behind the mask, Peter Parker is a crime-fighting master. Feel the full power of a more experienced Spider-Man with improvisational combat, dynamic acrobatics, fluid urban traversal, and environmental interactions. A rookie no longer, this is the most masterful Spider-Man you’ve ever played.

Worlds Collide

The worlds of Peter Parker and Spider-Man collide in an original action-packed story. In this new Spider-Man universe, iconic characters from Peter and Spider-Man’s lives have been reimagined, placing familiar characters in unique roles.

Marvel’s New York is Your Playground

The Big Apple comes to life as Insomniac’s most expansive and interactive world yet. Swing through vibrant neighborhoods and catch breathtaking views of iconic Marvel and Manhattan landmarks. Use the environment to defeat villains with epic takedowns in true blockbuster action.