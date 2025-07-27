Beloved Spider-Man Actor Returning in New Video Game and Marvel Fans are Freaking Out

Over the years, a lot of great actors have portrayed Spider-Man. Marvel’s flagship hero has been adapted in movies, TV shows, video games, and even an ill-fated Broadway show. Some of those actors have become fan favorites over the years, including Josh Keaton. Keaton voiced Peter Parker and his alter ago in The Spectacular Spider-Man, which is often regarded as one of the best Marvel cartoons ever made. Unfortunately, the series was cancelled back in 2010, though Keaton has made a number of appearances as the hero in subsequent projects.

Keaton will once again play the role of Spider-Man, as the actor has been announced as part of the voice cast for the video game Marvel Cosmic Invasion. Unsurprisingly, the news has already generated a lot of positivity online. Across Twitter and Bluesky, many fans of The Spectacular Spider-Man voiced their approval for the casting, and a bit of surprise. At this point, it’s pretty unusual to see a Marvel game where Yuri Lownethal isn’t the one voicing the role. However, fans of Lowenthal’s Spider-Man can likely rest assured he’ll still be heard in plenty of other Marvel games down the line.

image courtesy of marvel, tribute games

Keaton isn’t the only actor reprising a Marvel animated role in Marvel Cosmic Invasion, either. Cal Dodd and Alison Sealy-Smith voiced Wolverine and Storm on the X-Men animated series from the ’90s and more recently in X-Men ’97, and will be back in the game. Guardians of the Galaxy animated voice actor Trevor Devall is back as Rocket Raccoon, and Marvel Super Hero Adventures actress Elysia Rotaru is returning as She-Hulk. Finally, Captain America is being voiced by Brian Bloom, who portrayed the super soldier in the beloved Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

All of these returning voice actors should make a lot of fans happy. Developer Tribute Games is clearly bringing back a bunch of favorites, and that bodes well for Marvel Cosmic Invasion. The game has already received a lot of positive attention since it was announced, especially given the team responsible. Tribute Games previously worked on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, which received widespread critical-acclaim upon its release in 2022. It remains to be seen whether the developer can deliver a great Marvel game that doesn’t feel like a repeat of Shredder’s Revenge, but things seem promising thus far.

As of this writing, Marvel Cosmic Invasion does not have a release date. The game is slated to be released this year, and with 2025 more than halfway over, we should get some kind of announcement in the next few months. On top of a release date, the developers still have four more playable characters left to announce for the day one roster. It remains to be seen who else will make the cut, but hopefully we’ll see more big name heroes and some more returning favorites voicing them.

