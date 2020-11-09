Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Launch Trailer Released

✖

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is nearly here as the upcoming video game and standalone title is set to release on November 12th for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Now that is the week of release, developer Insomniac Games and PlayStation have shared a new launch trailer for the video game, and if you weren't already hyped up to play, you almost certainly will be after watching.

The launch trailer is absolutely full of important characters and powerful moments from the upcoming video game. (We've had our hands on it for a bit now, and even wrote our own review.) If you are looking to go into launch without spoiling yourself, you will likely want to avoid actually watching the trailer, but if you just can't wait, you can check it out below:

@insomniacgames Dizzying moves and a clash with Rhino highlight this sizzling new trailer for Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Reply #unsubscribe to opt-out. pic.twitter.com/Hj0AxmMkQG — PlayStation (@PlayStation) November 9, 2020

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which is a standalone title, is set to release for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on November 12th for $49.99. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition, which includes a voucher for Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered, is set to launch on November 12th as well but for the PS5 only for $69.99. The PlayStation 5 is currently set to release on November 12th in the United States and November 19th globally for $499 (with disc drive) and $399 (all-digital console). You can check out all of our previous coverage of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales right here.

