Spider-Man PS4 Controller Will Not Be Sold Separately

Last week, Insomniac Games made wallets cry worldwide when it unveiled a new Marvel’s Spider-Man PlayStation 4 Pro. I mean look at this thing, it’s gorgeous:

You know what’s also easy on the eye? That controller. And you know what that controller doesn’t do? Make our wallets sob uncontrollably. But unfortunately, unless we dish out the big stacks for the special PlayStation 4 Pro, we won’t ever know what it’s like to hold that bad boy tight as we get into a build battle in Fortnite against a Rust Lord.

Why? Because the controller will apparently not be sold separately, at least that’s what Insomniac Games told one Reddit user. And I suspect it would know.

The Marvel’s Spider-Man inspired controller is one of the better controllers I’ve seen, so it would be a shame for fans of the Web Head if they can’t get it without having to buy an entire console. Sure, there is the reseller market, but who wants to pay those type of inflated prices?

Whether the controller will ever be made available as a standalone purchase, isn’t clear. At the moment, Insomniac Games’ response seems to suggest it won’t be, but perhaps Sony Interactive Entertainment has other plans. We can hope it does, at least.

Personally, I’m more of a classic DualShock 4 kind of guy, with an affinity for the clear controllers that allow you to see all of their innards, which are unfortunately harder to come by in North America than they are in Japan (Japan always gets the cool stuff). However, this Marvel’s Spider-Man controller is pretty sweet, especially the way the white face buttons look against that beating red. If only it had tiny Spider-Man logos on those joysticks…

Marvel’s Spider-Man is in development exclusively for PlayStation 4, and is poised to release on September 7th. For more on the game and on Spidey in general, click here.

As always, feel free to hit the comments and let us know what you think of the news. Would you buy one of these controllers if Sony sold them separately. What’s your favorite DualShock 4 on the market?