This ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Advanced Suit Cosplay Is Perfection

With the inclusion of the Advanced Suit in Marvel’s Spider-Man for the PlayStation 4, the sleek design and familiar colors offered even more inspiration for cosplayers loving the latest open-world title from Insomniac Games. Such is the case with one Australian cosplayer during his time at PAX AUS.

The cosplayer’s name is Christian Pillirone and he has an impressive portfolio of Marvel-inspired cosplays, as well as several different Spidey suits. The one featured above was a collaborative effort between himself, suit creator ‘TheRPCStudio’. The lenses were also created by Instagram user ‘Mclean.Krieger‘ with the pattern designed by ‘BrandonoGilberto‘.

From the suit design itself, the cosplayer’s pose, and the phenomenal photography by ‘SnapHappyIan’, this Marvel cosplay is beyond perfect and amazing for those currently enjoying ‘The Heist’ DLC available now with Black Cat.

What do you think about this Spidey cosplay? Thoughts on the PlayStation 4 exclusive game so far? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, and don’t forget to also check out our impressive Cosplay Hub here to see even more amazing fan creations!