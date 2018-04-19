Spider-Man PS4 Creative Director Loves What Sony First-Party Studios Are Doing

There’s no question that Insomniac Games, working alongside Marvel, are pouring all kinds of superhero magic into their forthcoming PlayStation 4 game Spider-Man. But it turns out that creative director Bryan Intihar is also a fan of the other games that are being made for the system.

It’s not hard to see why, honestly. Over the years, we’ve gotten a number of timeless classics for the console, including Uncharted 4, Horizon Zero Dawn and, earlier this year, a stunning remake of Shadow of the Colossus. And later this week, we’ll be able to get our hands on God of War, which many are saying is the greatest game released for the system to date. (Well, before Spider-Man, mind you.)

While speaking with the Telegraph during a recent preview event for Spider-Man, Intihar explained, “We’ve worked with Sony for 20 plus years, right? As excited as I was to work with Marvel, I was just as excited to be working with Sony again. I am so impressed and in awe of what their first party studios do: look at Guerrilla, what they did with Horizon Zero Dawn. Obviously, Naughty Dog is in town and we have a long friendship with them. I am a gigantic God of War fan and I think what Cory Barlog and that team at Santa Monica are doing is amazing. And look at Sucker Punch and what they’re doing with their new IP.

“We are one piece of the juggernaut and I’m proud to be part of that juggernaut. For me we need to be at the quality and deliver at the level those other exclusive games have done.”

It sounds like Intihar and his team have a collective frame of mind when it comes to giving PlayStation 4 a victory this holiday season. And, to be fair, the combo of Shadow of the Colossus, God of War and Spider-Man does sound pretty unbeatable. Not to mention forthcoming titles like Detroit: Become Human, Ghost of Tsushima and whatever else is coming out over the course of this year.

We’ll see what the other companies have to offer at E3, of course.

Spider-Man releases on September 7 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.