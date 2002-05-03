‘Spider-Man’ PS4 Creators Discuss Comic Inspiration, Tying In With a Legacy

There's no question that Spider-Man is easily one of the best games of the year. But more importantly, it also ties in with a much bigger legacy with the hero, while also entertaining like no superhero games before it.

To dig a little deeper into its inspiration and its ties with said legacy, Insomniac Games and Marvel Games teamed up for a new video, which you can see above. In it, some of the game's creators discuss the comics that motivated them to put together the product, as well as how it all comes together to creating something unique for the web-slinger.

Bill Rosemann, executive creative director for Marvel Games, notes, "Spider-Man is a special character. People usually discover Spider-Man when they're very young -- and they grew up with Spider-Man."

Then Bryan Intihar, creative director, said working on the project was "the dream of a lifetime." And he's totally right, as the game is really wide open and covers a lot of bases for action and comic book fans alike.

"He's a rare character that's been popular since his first short story in Amazing Fantasy #15, and he soon became Marvel's most popular character -- and he's held that position for decades," Rosemann added.

He also provided compliments when it came to working with Insomniac Games and PlayStation to put the game together -- praise that we can totally share.

"Inspiration-wise, before we started working on the game, we read everything we could," Intihar said. And you can bet there was a lot of material to choose from.

But Insomniac was also able to mix things up a little bit, playing around with the character a little bit -- accessible and awesome, as Stan Lee was once noted in saying.

Showing how fun he is, and how fun it is to be him, also makes a huge difference with players. Again, something we can totally agree upon.

"We have to be the ones that, years from now, 'Did you play Marvel's Spider-Man? Oh, my God. That was the greatest Spider-Man game ever!'" said Rosemann. "That's our goal. That's what we have to swing for."

The video above really lays out a lot of great comments -- and may just get you in the mood to swing with the game once more. Or for the first time, if you haven't gotten it yet.

Check out the video above, and swing into action with Spider-Man now for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro!