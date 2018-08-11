Spider-Man PS4 Has Three Difficulty Levels: Friendly, Amazing, And Spectacular

Marvel’s Spider-Man is barely a month away, and the closer we get to launch the more and more details and media of the game surface. And the more that this happens, the more it becomes evident that Insomniac Games is taking special care with the title in order to not only deliver a game worthy of the hero starring in it, but his very passionate fanbase.

One of the ways to any fan’s heart is with the small stuff: the clever nods, callbacks, and references to the finer details, the type of stuff that only the most devoted fans would appreciate. And Marvel’s Spider-Man has this in abundance in the form of countless easter eggs, a huge offering of suit options, etc. You know, all of the things only hardcore Spider-Man and Marvel fans care about and go nutty for.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That said, another one of these small touches has revealed itself, and it has to do with the game’s difficulty settings.

In Marvel’s Spider-Man, players have the option of three different difficulty settings: easy, normal, and hard. Pretty basic, uninteresting stuff. But rather than simply label as such, Insomniac Games took the opportunity to exhibit its thoughtfulness. And so instead of having easy, normal, and hard difficulty settings, Marvel’s Spider-Man has Friendly, Amazing, and Spectacular difficulties. Friendly is obviously the stand-in for easy, while Amazing replaces normal, and hard is substituted with Spectacular.

Now, if you know your Spider-Man, you will know the three difficulty settings are callbacks to the different runs of Spider-Man Comics: The Amazing Spider-Man, Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, and The Spectacular Spider-Man. Pretty neat reference, huh?

As previously noted, players will be able to change the difficulty setting at any moment. It’s currently unclear how drastically different each setting is from one another, or how Insomniac Games’ specifically goes about calibrating each, but it presumably is pretty standard difficulty setting design.

At the end of the day, small things like this have no impact on the actual quality of the game, but for Spider-Man and comic book fans, it’s this type of stuff that when added all together can make an appreciable difference.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is in development exclusively for PlayStation 4, and is poised to release on September 7. You can read more about it and all things Spidey, by clicking right here.

And as always, don’t forget to leave your thoughts and hot-takes in the comments section

Thanks, Screenrant.