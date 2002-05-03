‘Spider-Man PS4’ Is a Big Favorite With Japanese Developers According To Poll

With so many great games released this year, one would think that Japanese game developers would be loving Monster Hunter World when it comes to being their top pick, mainly due to its structure and depth. But, surprise, a certain wall-crawler won them over instead.

A new issue of overseas publication Weekly Famitsu has just hit store shelves; and in it, there's a poll conducted amongst over 120 different developers in Japan, asking them to vote for their favorite games of the year. While some did point out how great Monster Hunter World is, it came in second to Insomniac Games' Spider-Man.

Of course, it's fairly easy to see why the PlayStation 4 exclusive would be a winner with these players. The controls are easy to get into, especially with web-swinging; the story is intriguing and loaded with engaging side missions; and the bonus skins are worth unlocking, including the new Raimi suit that was added last week as an unexpected Christmas bonus.

Interestingly enough, Detroit Become Human found a third place spot on the list, with developers being intrigued by its smooth-flowing story; Red Dead Redemption 2 ended up in a fourth place position; and God of War, which we believe ranks amongst this year's best game releases, took a fifth place spot.

Here's the full list of the thirty games beloved by the Japanese development community:

Marvel's Spider-Man Monster Hunter: World Detroit: Become Human Red Dead Redemption 2 God of War Octopath Traveler Assassin's Creed Odyssey Fortnite Conan Exiles Splatoon 2 Astro Bot: Rescue Mission Dead by Daylight Fate/Grand Order Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection Cities: Skylines The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Dragon Quest Rivals Dungeon Maker Kyoutou Kotoba RPG Kotodaman Zanki Zero: Last Beginning Super Mario Party Border Break Teku-Teku Teku-Teku NieR Automata Assassin's Creed Origins Clash Royale Dead Cells Far Cry 5 Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle

There are some other fun surprises on this list, including Octopath Traveler being in the top ten, along with Dead By Daylight as well as Cities Skylines. It's great to see this talent have such exquisite tastes in gaming, with Spider-Man being an obvious favorite.

(Hat tip to Twinfinite for the scoop!)