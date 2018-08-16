‘Spider-Man’ PS4 Gets Heart-Pounding New Gameplay Trailer

This morning, Sony and the folks at Insomniac Games revealed an explosive new gameplay trailer for Marvel’s Spider-Man. The game launches on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro on Friday, Sept. 7. Check out the trailer above!

A lot of the actual gameplay sequences we’ve seen before. The daring helicopter rescue, the showdown with Vulture, Scorpion, and Rhino, and the fight scene with Kingpin are all familiar scenes. But we did get a few fresh snapshots that shed new light on the characters we’ll meet in the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This is, as far as we know, the first time we’ve seen in-game footage of Peter Parker as Spider-Man and Miles Morales meeting for the first time. We see Spider-Man offering Miles a hand getting up, and he tells him to leave the superhero stuff to the professionals. We assume that this is following a scene in which Miles attempts to thwart a criminal himself (failing miserably, apparently). For those of you with theories that Miles may end up putting on a Spider-Man suit and fighting alongside Parker, this is a really good sign.

We also get to hear a little more from Silver Sable, who we’re led to believe is taking orders from Norman Osborn. Osborn has taken up arms against Spider-Man and against Kingpin as he seeks an unprecedented third term as mayor. As he attempts to snuff out street crime and Spider-Man’s vigilante antics, he assembles a militaristic task-force. Silver Sable is apparently part of that force, though we have to wonder how long she’ll be willing to obey orders. Historically, Sable is a character who answers only to herself.

\If you know you’re going to pick the game up no matter what, you may want to consider pre-ordering. Anyone who pre-orders the game will be entitled to the following bonuses:

Spidey Suit Pack – Gain instant in-game access to three suits that alter your appearance and/or unlock new suit abilities.



– Gain instant in-game access to three suits that alter your appearance and/or unlock new suit abilities. 5 Extra Skill Points – Get a head start on your web slinging experience by having skill points to unlock abilities from the start of the game like active finishers, web grab or faster web swinging.



– Get a head start on your web slinging experience by having skill points to unlock abilities from the start of the game like active finishers, web grab or faster web swinging. Early Unlock of a Spider-Drone Gadget .



. Spider-Man PS4 Custom Theme – Customize your PS4 with artwork from legendary comic book artist Adi Granov.

We’ll have more Spider-Man coverage for you in the weeks leading up to launch, so stay tuned!