Insomniac Games’ Spider-Man Goes Gold

Spider-Man for the PlayStation 4 has gone gold, a milestone that means it’s one step closer to releasing in September.

Going gold is step that any game like this will eventually reach, an event that means the game is ready to be copied to physical discs and shipped off to retailers. Insomniac Games still has a while before the game’s official released with Spider-Man due out on September 7, but seeing news like this is always a positive sign that removes any concerns in the backs of players’ minds about delays or other issues. It essentially means that the game is finished and is tracking towards its intended release date.

Insomniac Games shared the news on Twitter with a celebratory tweet that featured the Spider-Man desk meme that’s used so often, usually in some sort of “I have no idea what I’m doing” situation. The meme instead features a “Gone Gold” banner this time with the golden game disc hanging in the background. You’ll also notice that the hero’s suit has been altered from the original meme to reflect his appearance in the PlayStation 4 exclusive.

We are pleased to announce that #SpiderManPS4 has GONE GOLD for its worldwide release on September 7th. Thanks to @PlayStation and @MarvelGames for their support in the creation of this original Spider-Man adventure. pic.twitter.com/iD4mJmqGfK — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) July 30, 2018

After sharing the news with the public that Spider-Man had gone gold, other developers and game creators within the industry shared their support for the project. Some of Sony’s game studios chimed in to congratulate Insomniac Games on the accomplishment while others like God of War creator Cory Barlog and GameStop offered similar messages.

Congratulations, friends! We are very, very, very, very excited. Very. 🕷️ — Media Molecule (@mediamolecule) July 30, 2018

Congratulations! Can’t wait to get our hands on this one in September. — GameStop (@GameStop) July 30, 2018

Congrats on going GOLD! pic.twitter.com/uPrqKilhcz — Spyro the Dragon 💎 (@SpyroUniverse) July 30, 2018

Huzzah you wonderful bastards!!! Looking forward to swinging around New York!❤️🍻 https://t.co/pGjTaXfnlP — Cory Barlog 🎮 🏳️‍🌈 on Vacation (@corybarlog) July 30, 2018

Spider-Man got even more attention today and over the weekend with the game’s opening cutscene and first fight revealed so everyone can see how you’ll start the game. An Iron Man Easter egg was also spotted that might indicate the two heroes have a connection in the game as well.

Insomniac Games’ Spider-Man is scheduled to be released on September 7.