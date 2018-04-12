Spider-Man PS4: Iron Spider Suit Leaked in New Video

Update: A higher quality upload of the video in question has appeared online, which we’ve embedded above while we still can.

We haven’t seen too much of Spider-Man’s Iron Spider suit in action yet, though that’ll obviously change when Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27 and puts it through its paces. But that won’t be the only place where you can see it in action.

A new video has been posted on the Marvelous Realm Twitter account, featuring the debut of the Iron Spider suit in Spider-Man, being offered as a pre-order bonus. That, along with the previously confirmed Spider-Punk costume and a “mystery” costume to be revealed in July, are all included in the pack. (You might want to watch it above before it gets taken down.)

Of course, fans will pick and choose their favorites however they see fit, though many will go with the Iron Spider suit after seeing Infinity War countless times. And we know a few that would totally get into the Spider-Punk suit, possibly while listening to “Blitzkrieg Bop” from the Spider-Man: Homecoming soundtrack.

We previously ran a story talking about suits that would be revealed in the game, and we’re thrilled to see that the Iron Spider costume is now confirmed, along with the aforementioned Spider-Punk costume. But we’re eager to try them all out, including the Spider-Man Noir costume, which looks like it was inspired by the one featured in the previously released Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions, in which the Noir character was one of the four available over the course of the game. (Go check it out if you haven’t yet, by the way – it’s loads of fun.)

Now there’s just one more question that’s left to be answered – what could this bonus costume be? Some are speculating that it could very well be the black suit, inspired by Venom. After all, we heard that the infamous villain could be somewhere in the Spider-Man game, so seeing the suit make an appearance wouldn’t be a complete surprise.

But, then again, it could also be an original costume inspired by another Avenger. Sure, we have the Iron Spider, but is there anything stopping us from seeing a Hulk/Spidey hybrid costume, or something along those lines?

Whatever the case, at least we’re getting Iron Spider. That’s a plus, especially to those Infinity War fans. So, can we get a Jennifer Connelly voiceover to introduce us to it…?

Insomniac Games’ Spider-Man releases on September 7 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.