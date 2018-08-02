Spider-Man PS4 Kingpin Boss Battle Leaked

New phone-recorded Marvel’s Spider-Man gameplay footage has surfaced, and in the process has leaked a Kingpin boss battle in the game.

We previously knew Kingpin was in the game – he was one of the first revealed villains – but we hadn’t actual seen him in it in any meaningful way. But via the power of the leaky Internet (also known as Reddit), that has changed:

As you can see, the new footage, which appears to come from VK Fest in Russia, is quite short, and far from good quality, but it is clear enough to know that is none other than the mob boss himself Spidey is throwing around with.

Interestingly, unlike the Shocker boss battle footage, Kingpin‘s fight appears to be less choreographed and about remembering patterns, and more of a free-for-all of you and him just exchanging blows. And this makes sense. Kingpin doesn’t have any special power, but he is excellent in hand-to-hand combat, and apparently he has a lethal charging attack in the game that can kill you very easily.

Hopefully this footage paired with the Shocker footage is indicative that each boss fight will be tailored to said boss, meaning in moment-to-moment gameplay, each fight will feel unique and require something different from the player.

The footage also seems to imply that Kingpin will, at the very least, have of a somewhat substantial role in the game, at least a role big enough to provide for some type of boss fight. Whether this is apart of the main storyline, or a side mission, isn’t clear though.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is in development exclusively for PlayStation 4, and is poised to release worldwide on September 7th. For more on Spidey, be sure to peep our previous coverage of the Web Head by clicking here.

And in case you’ve missed anything, here’s every single confirmed villain in the game so far. Spoilers: there’s 11 of them.

As always feel free to hit the comments and let us know what you think. How does Insomniac Games’ take on Kingpin look? And more importantly yay or nay on that blurry boss fight footage?