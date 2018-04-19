Spider-Man PS4 Shines In New Screenshots, Reconfirm Shocker and Norman Osborn

Insomniac Games’ Spider-Man continues to build up steam for its late summer release, and now Marvel has unleashed a dozen new screenshots from the forthcoming Insomniac Games venture, complete with a first peek at some new foes that will be appearing in the game.

First, let’s talk about the shot above. As you can see, Spidey is all about executing a brave, nimble pose here, perched on the ground as he prepares for battle against whoever he’s up against. You can also see traces of his sweet-looking suit, mixed in with red, white and blue colors.

That’s just the start of this fun little parade, as there are more screenshots to go on from there — and it just makes us want this game even more.

Ready For Action

In this first shot, we see Spidey getting the jump on a couple of Mister Negative’s allies, using the environment to his advantage to drag a shelving unit down on top of them. It’s certainly useful when you’re trying to take out two foes or more at a time, as we’ve seen with other environmental items in trailers.

In this next shot, we not only get a close-up of Spidey swinging his way through the city, but also the city itself and its many advertisements. This is merely one corner of the terrain, which goes for miles on end and gives Spidey lots of room to get around.

And here’s a first look at the Shocker. As you can see, his costume looks inspired by the Vulture, and there might actually be ties to that. But just how powerful will he be in the game? It looks like we’ll find out soon enough.

Hello, Osborn

In this next screenshot, we get a glimpse at Norman Osborn, also known as the Green Goblin. We know he’s running for mayor at some point in the game, but it’s unknown if his homicidal alter-ego shows up during the game. Guess we’ll see what happens…

Thwipp! In this next shot, Spidey is able to easily take down an adversary and get him webbed up to be taken away by the police. Notice the lighting detail in this particular shot — it’s pretty incredible stuff.

And then there’s this concept art for two of Mister Negative’s goons. As you can see, their masks are pretty well-designed, and add some character to go along with their heinous actions. But how many different types are there? We’re guessing dozens.

Say Hello To the Bad Guys

In this concept shot, we get a good look at someone’s headquarters. It’s unspecified who’s building this is just yet — Kingpin’s, Oscorp’s or perhaps even Mister Negative’s — but it’s beautiful concept art, giving you an idea of just how much work Insomniac Games put into interior design for the game.

And here we have Mister Negative, in pure black and white form, showing off his entire physique. He does look like he’s able to stand toe-to-toe with the webslinger, between this menacing stare and the actions he executed in the previous trailers.

And while we’re at it, here’s Kingpin. He starts out by going to jail at some point in the game, but whether he stays there is still a mystery. You’ll be dealing with a few of his cronies over the course of your journey, so be prepared for all sorts of fights.

Does Whatever a Spider Can

This close-up shot gives you a better idea of Spider-Man’s impressive suit design, right down to the reflections in his eye pieces and a closer look at the coloring on the suit itself. It’s pretty sweet — and the rest of the game should be just as good-looking to match, if not better.

This shot of Spider-Man overlooking the city is truly something. Not only is the lighting incredible and on point, but the level of detail is astounding. Check out how the rain reflects in the city streets against the objects that are over them, like the cars. Insomniac Games is going all out here.

And that’s a wrap! For the final screenshot, we see Spidey preparing to get a jump on one of his foes, taking him completely by surprise. Spider-Man’s nimbleness really pays off over the course of the game, especially when he has to take on numerous baddies at once. Watch those Spidey senses!

Spider-Man releases on September 7 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.